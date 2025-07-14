Smallcap stock hits 12-year high, surges 44% in 7 days. Do you own?

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) hit a multi-year high of ₹26.81, as they surged 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 82,057 at 01:14 PM.

The stock price of the smallcap power generation company was trading at its highest level since May 2013. In the past seven trading days, the stock appreciated by 44 per cent from a level of ₹18.67 on July 3, 2025. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 113 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹12.6 touched on May 7, 2025.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 2-fold. A combined 681 million shares representing 10 per cent of total equity of JP Power changed hands on the NSE (604 million) and BSE (77 million). Shareholding pattern of JP Power Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) is promoter of JP Power and held 24 per cent stake in the company as on March 31, 2025. The remaining 76 per cent stake was held by the resident individual shareholders (38.85 per cent), banks including ICICI Bank, Uco Bank and Canara Bank holding up to 15.71 per cent stake collectively; followed by foreign portfolio investors (6.04 per cent), Naresh Chandra Talwar (5.02 per cent) and bodies corporate (5.08 per cent), shareholding pattern data shows.

What’s fuelling JP Power stock price? JP Power believes that the movement of price of the company's scrip is purely based on market driven forces. ALSO READ | JP Power up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential “At present, there is no unpublished price sensitive information or any pending announcement or development that, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price / volume behavior of the scrip. Should any such event or information arise, we will promptly disclose the same to the stock exchanges in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements,” JP Power said on July 8, on clarification on volume movement of the company.

The Adani group has become the frontrunner to buy the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates with an unconditional bid of at least ₹12,000 crore, Bloomberg reported. The Gautam Adani-led group is leading the race to acquire the infrastructure developer, with an immediate cash payout of ₹3,500 crore. The group’s offer also includes retaining ₹890 crore within the company after its acquisition and potentially absorbing ₹2,600 crore from the disputed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) land. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in January 2025, in its rationale said that the rating agency notes that JP Power’s promoter JAL is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP). The agency does not expect JAL’s CRIP to have a material impact on JPVL’s balance sheet; however, the outcome of the same shall remain a key monitorable for the agency.