Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stock hits 12-year high, surges 44% in 7 days. Do you own?

Smallcap stock hits 12-year high, surges 44% in 7 days. Do you own?

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures hit a multi-year high of ₹26.81, as they surged 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price

 
Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) hit a multi-year high of ₹26.81, as they surged 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 82,057 at 01:14 PM.
 
The stock price of the smallcap power generation company was trading at its highest level since May 2013. In the past seven trading days, the stock appreciated by 44 per cent from a level of ₹18.67 on July 3, 2025.  It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 113 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹12.6 touched on May 7, 2025.
 
The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 2-fold. A combined 681 million shares representing 10 per cent of total equity of JP Power changed hands on the NSE (604 million) and BSE (77 million).
 

Shareholding pattern of JP Power

 
Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) is promoter of JP Power and held 24 per cent stake in the company as on March 31, 2025.
 
The remaining 76 per cent stake was held by the resident individual shareholders (38.85 per cent), banks including ICICI Bank, Uco Bank and Canara Bank holding up to 15.71 per cent stake collectively; followed by foreign portfolio investors (6.04 per cent), Naresh Chandra Talwar (5.02 per cent) and bodies corporate (5.08 per cent), shareholding pattern data shows.
 

What’s fuelling JP Power stock price?

 
JP Power believes that the movement of price of the company's scrip is purely based on market driven forces.
 
“At present, there is no unpublished price sensitive information or any pending announcement or development that, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price / volume behavior of the scrip. Should any such event or information arise, we will promptly disclose the same to the stock exchanges in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements,” JP Power said on July 8, on clarification on volume movement of the company.  ALSO READ | JP Power up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential
 
The Adani group has become the frontrunner to buy the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates with an unconditional bid of at least ₹12,000 crore, Bloomberg reported.
 
The Gautam Adani-led group is leading the race to acquire the infrastructure developer, with an immediate cash payout of ₹3,500 crore. The group’s offer also includes retaining ₹890 crore within the company after its acquisition and potentially absorbing ₹2,600 crore from the disputed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) land. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in January 2025, in its rationale said that the rating agency notes that JP Power’s promoter JAL is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP). The agency does not expect JAL’s CRIP to have a material impact on JPVL’s balance sheet; however, the outcome of the same shall remain a key monitorable for the agency.
 
JP Power plans to incur capex of ₹1,500 crore over FY25-FY27 for the installation of flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) unit at Nigrie and Bina thermal power plants and ₹760 crore towards Bandha North coal mine over FY25-FY29. The capex is likely to be funded by internal accruals. The company's ability to execute both the capex projects with internal accruals shall remain a key monitorable, Ind-Ra said in January 2025 rating rationale.
 
JP Power in its FY25 annual report said that the Indian power sector in FY2024-25 presents a multitude of opportunities driven by increasing energy demand, rapid technological advancements, and strong government support for clean energy transition. With the country’s peak power demand reaching a record 250 GW, the need for capacity expansion creates significant investment opportunities, particularly in renewable energy.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, RIL drag Sensex by 400 pts, Nifty at 25,000; SMIDs gain; IT stocks drag

Tech Mahindra Q1 preview: Earnings set to dip QoQ as key segments drag

Investors rush to Spunweb Nonwoven IPO as subscription nears 3x; GMP at 36%

Select PSU banks gain in weak market; Canara, Union, BOB surge up to 3%

Premium

NSE ranks fourth on the global IPO offering league table in H1-2025

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingJaiprakash Power VenturesAdani Group

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story