Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 50% subscription, GMP at 7%

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO subscription status: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of customised managed workspace solutions provider Smartworks Coworking Spaces entered its second day, with half of the issue size booked by investo₹on the first day of bidding. The public issue, which opened on July 10, received bids for 52,21,188 equity shares against 1,04,01,828 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 50 per cent, according to NSE data.

Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have fully booked their reserved quota. Retail investors have subscribed to 57 per cent of their allocated shares, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bid for only 5,220 shares against 29,03,910 shares reserved for them.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO grey market premium (GMP) today In the grey market, a similar sentiment was observed. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that the unlisted shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces were trading at around ₹437 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 or 7.37 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹407. Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO details The Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO consists of a fresh issue of 10.9 million equity shares worth ₹445 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) through which promoters and investors are selling up to 3.4 million shares worth approximately ₹137.56 crore. The price band for the public issue is ₹387 to ₹407 per share, and the minimum bid is for one lot, or 36 shares, which translates to an investment of ₹14,652.

Smartworks plans to use the IPO proceeds for the repayment, prepayment, or redemption (in full or part) of certain borrowings, to meet capital expenditure for fit-outs in new centres, and for placing security deposits at new centres. A portion of the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes. For the IPO, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) has been appointed as the registrar, while JM Financial is serving as the book-running lead manager. Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO review The IPO has received mildly favourable reviews from brokerages. Market analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research and Geojit Financial Services have both recommended investors to subscribe to the Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO for long-term prospects.