Jane Street fallout hits NSE's pre-IPO valuation, sparks market concerns

By Ashutosh Joshi

A temporary trading ban imposed by India’s securities regulator on Jane Street Group LLC is fueling concerns that volumes in the nation’s bustling derivatives market may drop, hurting business at the top exchange.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., which commands over 90 per cent of the equity derivatives space, have fallen almost 10 per cent from their recent highs in the private market. They are changing hands at about ₹2,100 to ₹2,150 apiece, according to Umesh Chandra Paliwal, co-founder of trading platform UnlistedZone.

ALSO READ: Traders watch expiry day moves after Sebi ban on Jane Street Group The drop in NSE’s unlisted shares follows a stunning surge since late October, fueled by hopes for a listing of the world’s biggest equity-derivatives bourse. Shares recently climbed as high as ₹2,400 after the exchange sought to settle a longstanding legal dispute with India’s securities regulator, a step seen as clearing a key hurdle for its IPO. At that price, NSE was valued at about $69 billion, ahead of global peers like Deutsche Boerse AG and Nasdaq Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The slide in NSE’s unlisted shares mirrors the move in smaller rival BSE Ltd.’s publicly listed stock. Shares of Asia’s oldest exchange, which marked its 150th anniversary this week, are down 12 per cent since Sebi announced its curbs on Jane Street. A Bloomberg index of shares of 12 listed Indian capital markets firms, which includes brokerages and asset managers, is also down about 3 per cent since Sebi’s action. Traders have expressed concerns that the Jane Street episode will prompt the Securities and Exchange Board of India to tighten trading rules further to prevent any instances of manipulation, likely adding to headwinds that have kept NSE’s listing plans on hold for nearly a decade. “The Jane Street issue has led to worry that derivative volumes could be impacted, which directly affects the NSE,” Paliwal said.

ALSO READ: F&O turnover declines 21% as market sees impact of Jane Street ban An email and a phone call to NSE’s representative went unanswered. The exchange has almost 2.5 billion shares outstanding in private markets. Some 64 per cent of that is held by public investors — including local and foreign institutions — and wealthy individuals, according to its website. The NSE earned a profit of about ₹12,200 crore on a revenue of ₹17,100 crore in the fiscal year ended March, according to its website. Transactions charges accounted for about two-thirds of its top line. The regulator temporarily banned Jane Street from the local market, alleging it mislead retail participants through alleged index manipulation. The trading giant has disputed the claims.