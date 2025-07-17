Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares list at 7% premium; book profit or hold?

Smart works Coworking Spaces share price: Shares of Smart works Coworking Spaces made a positive D-Street debut on Thursday, July 17, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹436.10 per share on the BSE, a premium of ₹29.10 per share or 7.15 per cent over the issue price of ₹407 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smartworks Coworking Spaces shares listed at a slightly lower premium of ₹28 or 6.88 per cent at ₹435 apiece.

Should you book profit or hold? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, remains optimistic about the company’s long-term outlook. "The company has posted growth in its top line with cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at gross levels," said Nyati, adding, "Its focus on MNC customers with long-term contracts has yielded the desired benefits." Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO listing was almost in line with the grey market’s estimates. Ahead of their market debut, the unlisted shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces were trading at ₹432 per share, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹25, or 6.14 per cent over the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activity.

"Knowledgeable investors might park modest sums of money for the medium to long term, while others might consider taking profits," she added. Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO details The public offering of Smartworks Coworking Spaces comprised a fresh issue of 10.9 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹445 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.4 million equity shares worth ₹137.56 crore. It was offered at a price band of ₹387 and ₹407 per share, with a minimum lot size of 36 shares from July 10–July 14. Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO received a positive response from investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 13.45 times, riding on the back of the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 24.41 times. This was followed by the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 22.78 times, and Retail Investors at 3.53 times.