Tech Mahindra drops 2% after Q1 miss; margin woes ahead or chance to buy?

Communications and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) business aided the topline figures, contributing 33.8 per cent and 16.4 per cent to the revenue, respectively. Manufacturing, which includes auto, declined 4 per cent while the technology, media and entertainment business was down 3.3 per cent.

New deal wins for the first quarter were $809 million, up 51.5 per cent from last year. The company expects new deals to contribute to the topline from the second quarter.

Tech Mahindra management commentary

The market is very volatile, and the macro environment continues to remain uncertain. The sentiment is not conducive for discretionary investments, according to Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer of Tech Mahindra. “It is too early to say the tide has turned for significant growth,” cautioned Joshi. “Hi-tech has been volatile, and clients cut spending quickly if they fear a recession. During the quarter, the segment was also impacted due to a semiconductor company in the US. We expect a better second half for this business.”