Godrej Properties shares up 2% on acquiring land parcel in Raipur; details

Shares of Godrej Properties rose after the company announced its foray into Raipur with the acquisition of approximately 50 acres of land. The project will primarily feature premium plotted residential units, with an estimated saleable area of around 9.5 lakh square feet.

The land is strategically located near Old Dhamtari Road, an emerging real estate hotspot with excellent connectivity to Central Raipur, the railway station, and Swami Vivekananda Airport, the company revealed in a statement.

The region is witnessing rapid urbanisation, supported by strong social infrastructure, including top educational institutions, healthcare, and retail facilities.

Additionally, its integration with the Atal Path (Raipur–Naya Raipur Expressway) and proximity to the upcoming Raipur–Hyderabad and Raipur–Visakhapatnam expressways enhance the location's attractiveness for residential development.