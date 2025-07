Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, 46 others go ex-date July 18; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Happiest Minds Technologies, HCL Technologies, and 44 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading session following the announcement of dividend payouts for eligible shareholders.

Other notable names on the list include Cummins India, AstraZeneca Pharma, Dabur India, Birlasoft, GIC Housing Finance, Goodyear India, and India Motor Parts & Accessories.

As per BSE data, these companies’ shares will trade ex-dividend on July 18. The ex-date is significant because it marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. To be eligible for these benefits, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. Therefore, today is the last opportunity for investors to buy shares and qualify for the announced dividends, as the record date will finalize the list of eligible shareholders.

Among the highlighted companies, Cummins India has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final payout of ₹33.50 per share for the financial year 2024–25, with July 18 set as the record date. AstraZeneca Pharma India follows with a dividend of ₹32 per share, also setting its record date on July 18. Among other, Goodyear India has announced a dividend of ₹23.90 per share, while India Motor Parts & Accessories has declared ₹20 per share. Bharti Airtel , on the other hand, has announced a dividend of ₹16 per share. All these companies have confirmed July 18 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.