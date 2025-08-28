SMS Pharmaceuticals shares zoom 10% on clean USFDA inspection report

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 48 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SMS Pharmaceuticals has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,161.78 crore.

SMS Pharmaceuticals gets clean USFDA inspection report

The company announced the successful closure of a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its Central Laboratory Analytical Services in Gagillapur, Hyderabad.

The inspection, carried out from June 23 to June 25, 2025, concluded with zero Form 483 observations, it said in an exchange filing. The company has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a “No Action Indicated” (NAI) status, confirming the audit’s closure.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Q1 results

The pharma company reported a 24.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹20.49 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹16.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 19.22 per cent to ₹196.05 crore, against ₹164.45 crore in the year-ago period.