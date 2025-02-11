Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Solarium Green Energy and Fittings IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The The basis of allotment for Solarium Green Energy and Fittings IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) , which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, February 10, 2025, witnessed decent investor demand, getting oversubscribed by 8.83 times.

The Rs 105.04-crore SME offering was available with a price band of Rs 181-191, and a lot size of 600 shares.

Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status

The shares of Solarium Green Energy are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Also Read

Solarium Green Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) for Solarium Green Energy shares remains decent. On Tuesday, the unlisted shares were trading at Rs 200 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 9 or 4.71 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 191, according to sources tracking grey market trends.

Solarium Green Energy IPO listing date

Shares of Solarium Green Energy are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a lackluster market debut for Solarium Green Energy IPO . However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Solarium Green Energy

Solarium Green Energy, established in 2015, specialises in solar solutions, offering turnkey services for residential, commercial, industrial, and government solar projects. The company provides end-to-end solar services, including design, engineering, procurement, and maintenance. It also sells solar products like PV modules and inverters, sourced from accredited vendors.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering towards meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.