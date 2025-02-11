Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec says 'Short Strangle' ideal choice for Nifty50

Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (13FEB2025 series)

Strategy Details:

Expiry: 13FEB2025

Strikes: Sell 22800PE and Sell 24000CE

Net Inflow: 18

Stop Loss: 36

Target: Entire Premium Inflow

Rationale:

>> There is an improvement in the overall market breadth over the last week, suggesting a limited downside capped within 22900. On the higher side, 23800 remains crucial and might take some time before it is breached.

>> Given this setup, the market is likely to consolidate within this range, making a Short Strangle strategy an ideal choice to capitalize on time decay (Theta decay).

>> This strategy offers the potential for profits if the market remains range-bound along with a contraction in Volatility and Theta decay.

Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.