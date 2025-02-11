Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec says 'Short Strangle' ideal choice for Nifty50

Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec says 'Short Strangle' ideal choice for Nifty50

Nifty Today: An overall improvement in market breadth over the last week suggests limited downside capped within 22900

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (13FEB2025 series)
 
Strategy Details:
  Expiry: 13FEB2025
  Strikes: Sell 22800PE and Sell 24000CE
  Net Inflow: 18
  Stop Loss: 36

Also Read

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these stocks on February 10

Cipla stock shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Nifty50: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Bull Call ahead of RBI outcome

Thermax, Timken crack 44% from high; trade at multi-yr supports; what next?

Infosys, ICICI Bank: 5 largecap stock ideas to trade amid market pullback

  Target: Entire Premium Inflow
  Rationale:
  >> There is an improvement in the overall market breadth over the last week, suggesting a limited downside capped within 22900. On the higher side, 23800 remains crucial and might take some time before it is breached.
  >> Given this setup, the market is likely to consolidate within this range, making a Short Strangle strategy an ideal choice to capitalize on time decay (Theta decay).
  >> This strategy offers the potential for profits if the market remains range-bound along with a contraction in Volatility and Theta decay.
 
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India as investors assess US tariffs; Asia mixed

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

Markets Today: Lupin, Vi, Eicher Q3; FIIs; Gold; Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

BSE subsidiary unveils five new indices; Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20%

Topics :Stock callsMarketsNifty50New Nifty50 constituentsNifty OutlookNifty F&ONifty futuresDerivative tradingderivative strategyEquity derivativesNifty tech chartNifty trading

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story