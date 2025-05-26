Home / Markets / News / Som Distilleries, Apollo Hospitals among top stocks to buy today, May 26

Som Distilleries, Apollo Hospitals among top stocks to buy today, May 26

Stocks to Buy Today, May 26, 2025: Apollo Hospitals stock has now broken out of a continuation symmetrical pattern, signaling a potential resumption of the uptrend

trading, market, stocks
Stocks to Buy Today: After two years of consolidation, Som Distilleries share price has finally staged a decisive long-term breakout
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:05 AM IST
Stocks to buy today, May 26: Angel One stock recommendation

NSE Scrip – Som Distilleries and Breweries (SDBL)

View - Bullish
Last Close -- ₹153
 
After two years of consolidation, Som Distilleries share price has finally staged a decisive long-term breakout, backed by a surge in volumes, signalling renewed investor interest. Adding further strength to the move, the RSI has crossed above the 60-mark, indicating strong bullish momentum and the potential for a sustained uptrend in Som Distilleries stock.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SDBL stock around ₹153 - 150 | Stop Loss: ₹144 | Target: ₹170  Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 

NSE Scrip – Apollo Hospitals

View - Bullish
Last Close -- ₹7,064

Following a strong rally in April, Apollo Hospitals stock entered a consolidation phase. However, it has now broken out of a continuation symmetrical pattern, signaling a potential resumption of the uptrend. The stock price of Apollo Hospitals is, currently, trading above all major moving averages, and momentum oscillators are firmly in the bullish zone, reinforcing the positive outlook and supporting a buy recommendation.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' APOLLOHOSP stock around ₹7,065 - 7,040  | Stop Loss: ₹6,890 | Target: ₹7,400.  List of Top Stocks to Watch Today 
 
==========================
Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

