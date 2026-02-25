Nifty IT enters bearish phase, charts signal sell on rise trend: Analysts

From a technical standpoint, the picture has deteriorated further. The analyst highlights that the Nifty IT index has breached the important 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (Golden Ratio) and witnessed a negative crossover of key moving averages, commonly known as a Death Cross.This suggests that the earlier "buy on dips" approach has now shifted to a "sell on rise" strategy, says Gupta.On the downside, the analyst from Choice Broking expects the IT index to fall towards the 29,300 – 28,700 support zone.Echoing a similar outlook, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments says that the standard deviation studies point to 29,961 as the nearest support for the index, below which next major supports are seen at 28,800 and 27,200 levels.The analyst adds that momentum indicators are clearing in favour of a further slide for the index.For an upside move, James expects the Nifty IT index to face intra-day resistance around 30,300 levels and sees 31,300 as the key hurdle on a closing basis.