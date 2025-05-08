Srigee DLM IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Srigee DLM IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Srigee DLM shares is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, May 8, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Srigee DLM shares is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, May 8, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Srigee DLM, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, May 7, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 456.80 times, showed the BSE data.

Srigee DLM IPO witnessed the highest participation from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 1,136.02 times the portion reserved for them, retail investors subscribed at 243.71 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 137.59 times.

Once the allotment of Srigee DLM IPO shares gets finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE, and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Srigee DLM IPO allotment status online:

Check Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Srigee DLM IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹16.98 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.71 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, May 5, 2025, to Wednesday, May 7, 2025. It was available at a price band of ₹94–99 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Srigee DLM proposes to use the proceeds from the public offering to set up a manufacturing facility at Plot No 15, Ecotech – X, Industrial Area, Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and for the acquisition of machinery to be installed at the proposed manufacturing facility. The company will use the proceeds to meet the capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Srigee DLM IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Srigee DLM were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Thursday. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's shares were quoted trading at around ₹132 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹99 or 33.33 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Shares of Srigee DLM are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, May 12, 2025. Should the current GMP trend sustain, Srigee DLM shares may list with around 33 per cent premium. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Srigee DLM

Established in 2005, Srigee DLM offers comprehensive plastic manufacturing solutions, combining design expertise with production capabilities. The company serves both OEM and ODM clients, offering services including plastic injection molding, tool and die manufacturing, polymer compounding, and assembly. Through backward integration, the company has developed in-house capabilities in die design, testing, and polymer compounding.