Stocks to Watch, May 8: Britannia, Coal India, Dabur, Voltas, RIL, L&T, PNB

In the In the previous session , Sensex closed at 80,746.78, up 105.71 points or 0.13 per cent and the NSE Nifty50 rose 34.80 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 24,414.40.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE On the Asia-Pacific front, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.16 per cent, Shanghai was down 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.45 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.07 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.12 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street indices edged higher after a rally in semiconductor stocks on a report that regulations on artificial intelligence chips would be loosened. At close, the Nasdaq was up 0.27 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.43 per cent, and the Dow Jones up 0.7 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch that will be on investors' and traders' radar on Thursday, May 8, 2025:

Earnings today: Asian Paints, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Britannia, Canara Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Escorts Kubota, Ideaforge Technology, IIFL Finance, L&T, MCX, Titan, Sula Vineyards, Union Bank of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and others will release their quarterly earnings.

Q4 results announced:

Coal India: State-owned company State-owned company reported a 12.04 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹9,593 crore for the quarter that ended March as compared to ₹8,530 crore a year ago. However, revenue from operations dropped 1 per cent to ₹37,825 crore.

Voltas: Home appliances maker reported over twofold rise in net profit at ₹236 crore for March quarter as compared to ₹111 crore a year ago. The board also recommended a dividend of ₹7 per share of face value of ₹1 per share for 2024-25.

Punjab National Bank: to ₹4,567 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY25) as against ₹3,010 crore a year ago. The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to ₹44,082 crore as on March 2025, from ₹56,343 crore a year ago. PNB reported a 51.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit to ₹4,567 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY25) as against ₹3,010 crore a year ago. The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to ₹44,082 crore as on March 2025, from ₹56,343 crore a year ago.

Tata Chemicals: The Tata group company posted a consolidated net loss from continuing operations at ₹67 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to a net loss of ₹818 crore a year ago.

Blue Star: Homegrown cooling products registered a 21 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹194 crore in the March quarter as compared to ₹159.71 crore a year ago.

United Breweries: Beer maker reported a 19.87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹97.76 crore as compared to ₹81.55 crore a year ago. UBL's revenue from operations dropped 7.54 per cent to ₹4,427.15 crore in the March quarter as compared to ₹4,788.68 crore a year ago.

Stocks in news:

PB Fintech: Policybazaar owner PB Fintech's new healthcare venture has Policybazaar owner PB Fintech's new healthcare venture has raised $218 million in a seed round , marking its entry into India's fast-growing healthcare industry.

Reliance Power: The company has The company has allotted 10.55 crore equity shares worth ₹348.15 crore to its promoter Reliance Infrastructure and public investor Basera Home Finance, following an accelerated conversion of warrants issued in October 2024.

Gensol Engineering: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has declined to grant interim relief to Gensol Engineering , which was under scrutiny for alleged fund diversion.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has leased a commercial building in Hyderabad's Nanakramguda area for a monthly rent of ₹4.37 crore. The building, Paradigm Rajapushpa, spans around 10.2 lakh square feet (sq ft)and is located in the Business District.

NTPC: State-run power giant has decided to raise ₹4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on May 9.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company has launched Eslicarbazepine Acetate Tablets, 200 mg, 400 mg, 600 mg, and 800 mg, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the US FDA.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio added 21.74 lakh users in March 2025, compared to an addition to 17.65 lakh users in February.