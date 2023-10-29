Home / Markets / News / Statsguru: Analysing impact of rising US bond yields on Indian stock market

Statsguru: Analysing impact of rising US bond yields on Indian stock market

Foreign exchange reserves have declined by around $25 billion from the highest point in 2023

Samreen Wani
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Yields on US 10-year government bonds touched 5 per cent last week, its highest level since 2007. The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield was up over 150 basis points from its 2023 low, though it came down later in the week. Meanwhile, Indian bond yields witnessed a rise of 40 basis points from their low, narrowing the gap between the two (chart 1).

 
Higher yields in developed markets, particularly the US, can put pressure on emerging market central banks to raise interest rates. Indonesia’s central bank raised interest rates in a surprise move earlier this month. The Philippines followed suit on Thursday with a similar hike of 25 basis points . 

India seems relatively better placed according to analysts.

External sector indicators are far more stable in India than was the case in 2013 when yields witnessed a similar spike, and necessitated central bank action. India’s current account deficit, broadly the difference between imports and exports, is lower relative to its economic size than in 2013. The latest figure for June was 1.07 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), while it was closer to 5 per cent in June 2013 (chart 2).


 
Foreign exchange reserves have declined by around $25 billion from the highest point in 2023, but remain far higher than the levels seen a decade ago. India has enough reserves to pay for nearly 11 months of imports, compared to less than 7 months in early 2013 (charts 3, 4).

 :
Foreign direct investment (FDI) has taken a hit because of tighter global liquidity conditions. India got over $43 billion worth of FDI in 2019-20 and 2020-21. But it declined to $28 billion in 2022-23 (chart 5).


The cost of capital for corporate entities may pinch in India for now. Besides lower foreign direct investment availability, the highest-rated AAA companies and lower-rated AA companies have seen their cost of borrowings rise by 30-40 basis points already in 2023 (chart 6). 

 
Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to hold steady on interest rates for now. But higher oil prices (with its effect on inflation), and further global monetary tightening could pose risks.

Also Read

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Government bond yields surge, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

Markets slide on high US yields, West Asia woes; Sensex falls 826 points

Revamped debt fund tax slows the roll of new mutual fund launches

Govt asks all private companies to demat shares by September 2024

FPIs pull Rs 20,300 cr from equities in Oct; invests Rs 6,080 cr in debt

M-cap of top-10 firms plunge Rs 1.93 trn; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

Fed rate decision, macroeco data, earnings to dictate mkt trends: Analysts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US bond marketsBond Yieldsrising bond yieldsUS Treasury

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story