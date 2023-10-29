Statsguru: Analysing impact of rising US bond yields on Indian stock market

Higher yields in developed markets, particularly the US, can put pressure on emerging market central banks to raise interest rates. Indonesia’s central bank raised interest rates in a surprise move earlier this month. The Philippines followed suit on Thursday with a similar hike of 25 basis points .

Yields on US 10-year government bonds touched 5 per cent last week, its highest level since 2007. The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield was up over 150 basis points from its 2023 low, though it came down later in the week. Meanwhile, Indian bond yields witnessed a rise of 40 basis points from their low, narrowing the gap between the two (chart 1).

India seems relatively better placed according to analysts.

External sector indicators are far more stable in India than was the case in 2013 when yields witnessed a similar spike, and necessitated central bank action. India’s current account deficit, broadly the difference between imports and exports, is lower relative to its economic size than in 2013. The latest figure for June was 1.07 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), while it was closer to 5 per cent in June 2013 (chart 2).





