Statsguru: How India fares in stock mkt metrics after overtaking Hong Kong

Investors were willing to buy Hong Kong-listed shares at 21 times their earnings in March 2019. This price-to-earnings ratio fell to under 15 by the end of 2023, contributing to the decline. India’s own price-to-earnings ratio has risen from 24 to 28.5 in the same period (chart 2).

Indian companies were valued at nearly four times their assets at the end of 2023. Hong Kong companies traded at less than the value of the assets they held. China has also seen a similar contraction in its price-to-book ratio (chart 3).Foreign investors have flocked to India. It attracted more money than the US in 2023. There is limited data on China, but reports suggest even long-term investors like pension funds are exiting (chart 4).