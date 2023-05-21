Statsguru: Six charts explain LIC's stock listing pains amid headwinds

A recent report of US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging irregularities in the Adani group affected sentiment. The insurance behemoth has clarified that Adani accounts for less than 1 per cent of its investments. It has also increased its stake marginally in at least four out of seven Adani group companies after the Hindenburg report.

Other troubles include taxation of high-value insurance policies, and the fact that a large part of LIC’s surplus goes to policy holders instead of shareholders, though it has moved to increase the shareholder proportion to 10 per cent by 2024-25, from 5 per cent earlier.