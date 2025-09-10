Outlook on top 5 steel stocksSteel major - Tata Steel has led the way on the bourses with a 10 per cent rally. Jindal Steel and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) have surged up to 9 per cent each; while NMDC and JSW Steel gained around 8 per cent each. In comparison, the Nifty Metal index has rallied 6 per cent, and the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 has advanced 2 per cent so far in September 2025. Given this background, how much more can the steel stocks rally from here? Here's what technical charts suggest.
Tata SteelCurrent Price: ₹169 Likely Target: ₹210 Upside Potential: 24.3% Support: ₹166; ₹159 Resistance: ₹177; ₹189; ₹202 Tata Steel stock seems to be gearing up for a multi-month rally, post the consolidation around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) in the last 9 months. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹159; with immediate support visible around ₹166 levels.
SAILCurrent Price: ₹130 Likely Target: ₹152 Upside Potential: 16.9% Support: ₹126.60; ₹124; ₹121.70 Resistance: ₹136.70; ₹144.40 SAIL share is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹121.70; with near support likely around ₹126.60 and ₹124 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹152 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹136.70 and ₹144.40 levels.
Jindal SteelCurrent Price: ₹1,033 Likely Target: ₹1,182 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: ₹1,023; ₹1,000; ₹972 Resistance: ₹1,085; ₹1,133 Jindal Steel stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹972, with interim support for the stock visible around ₹1,023 and ₹1,000-mark. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹1,182 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,085 and ₹1,133 levels.
NMDCCurrent Price: ₹74.87 Likely Target: ₹91 Upside Potential: 21.5% Support: ₹72.80; ₹71.30; ₹70 Resistance: ₹76.40; ₹79.85; ₹84.60 NMDC stock is seen attempting a breakout on the weekly scale; a close above ₹74.50 shall confirm the same. On the upside, the stock can soar to ₹91 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹76.40, ₹79.85 and ₹84.60 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹72.80 and ₹71.30 levels; while the near-term bias is likely to remain favourable above ₹70-mark.
JSW SteelCurrent Price: ₹1,106 Likely Target: ₹1,320 Upside Potential: 19.4% Support: ₹1,080; ₹1,065; ₹1,050 Resistance: ₹1,116; ₹1,136; ₹1,205; ₹1,272 JSW Steel stock is seen testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale at ₹1,116 levels, above which near resistance exists around ₹1,136. Break and sustained trade above these levels, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,320 levels.
