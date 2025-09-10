Sterling & Wilson Renewable jumps 6% on winning ₹415-crore order

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,458.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹758.35 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹216.05.

The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) for a ₹415 crore solar power project in Rajasthan. The contract, from a private power producer, covers the BOS EPC package and a pooling substation, along with O&M and taxes.

That apart, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy also emerged as a L1 bidder (lowest bidder) for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected solar PV project in Gujarat, India in May.

“We are excited to partner with a leading global renewable developer with huge growth plans in the domestic market and bag our first order from the Private IPP market this fiscal. The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows1 which has exceeded ₹2,400 crore this year,” said Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

In a press statement, the company said, “Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a leading domestic renewable EPC is proud to announce that the company has emerged as L1 bidder in a tender of a leading PSU developer for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.”

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 22.8 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).