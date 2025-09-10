Home / Markets / News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable jumps 6% on winning ₹415-crore order

Sterling & Wilson Renewable jumps 6% on winning ₹415-crore order

Sterling & Wilson Renewable shares rose 5.7 per cent, after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) for a ₹415 crore solar power project in Rajasthan

market, stock trading, trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares rose 5.7 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹281.9 per share on BSE. At 10:16 AM, on BSE, Sterling and Wilson Renewable’s share price was up 3.8 per cent at ₹276.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 81,528.6.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,458.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹758.35 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹216.05.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Why were Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) for a ₹415 crore solar power project in Rajasthan. The contract, from a private power producer, covers the BOS EPC package and a pooling substation, along with O&M and taxes.
 
 “We are excited to partner with a leading global renewable developer with huge growth plans in the domestic market and bag our first order from the Private IPP market this fiscal. The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows1 which has exceeded ₹2,400 crore this year,” said Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group. 
 
That apart, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy also emerged as a L1 bidder (lowest bidder) for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected solar PV project in Gujarat, India in May.   ALSO READ | Tata Steel, SAIL, Jindal rally up to 10% in Sept; is there more steam left? 
In a press statement, the company said, “Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a leading domestic renewable EPC is proud to announce that the company has emerged as L1 bidder in a tender of a leading PSU developer for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.”
 
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 22.8 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 500 pts; Nifty tops 25k; IT, PSU Bank indices up 2%, autos dip

HDFC Bank, Airtel, HUL: Motilal Oswal picks 10 stocks with up to 24% upside

Bernstein rejigs India portfolio; adds HDFC Bank, PB Fintech; exits Infosys

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen surge up to 17%. Why are shrimp stocks in focus?

Vikram Solar shares soar 13% to new high after multifold Q1 profit jump

Topics :Sterling and WilsonBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story