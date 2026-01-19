Bharat Coking Coal debuts strong: Book profit or stay invested? Check here

Bharat Coking Coal share price today: The much-anticipated listing of state-owned coal miner Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) marked a strong debut on Dalal Street on Monday, backed by robust demand during the IPO phase.

The stock listed at ₹45 per share, marking a premium of ₹22 or 95.65 per cent to the issue price of ₹23 on the NSE.

Post listing, the stock dropped on NSE, touching an intraday ₹40.22, down 10.62 per cent from the listing price.

On the BSE, Bharat Coking Coal opened at ₹45.21 and moved to an intraday low of ₹40.17, marking a decline of 11.14 per cent from the issue price.

G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research, Equinomics Research said, “We had recommended a Subscribe rating on the Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO. The stock listed at around ₹42.50, delivering a listing gain of nearly 85 per cent over the issue price of ₹23. At the current price, BCCL is trading at 15.7 times its FY25 earnings per share of ₹2.7, which we believe represents fair valuation in the short term.” However, Chokkalingam noted that the company reported a net profit of ₹123.88 crore in H1FY26, marking a sharp Y-o-Y decline of 83 per cent from ₹748.70 crore in H1FY25. Based on expected FY26 earnings, he believes the stock’s valuation is stretched at current levels. Hence, we are closing our call on BCCL purely from a short-term investment perspective.

ALSO READ | Reliance slips 3%, hits 3-mth low post Q3 show; why is the Street nervous? That said, the stock may have long-term potential. A key risk to the view is the limited retail float of around 10 per cent, which could lead to a perception-driven rally in the near term. Barring such tactical moves, we believe the stock is fundamentally fully priced at current levels. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart said, “Traders and short-term investors may consider booking profits after the sharp post-listing rally. However, long-term investors can continue to hold the stock with a medium-to-long-term perspective, while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹35.”

Ravi Singh, chief research officer, Master Capital Services, meanwhile, said, Bharat Coking Coal made an impressive debut, listing at around ₹45 against its IPO price of ₹23, translating into gains of nearly 95-97 per cent at the opening. Strong trading volumes in the early minutes reflected solid investor interest across categories. "The sharp premium underscores confidence in the company’s strategic positioning in the coking coal segment and its strong linkage to the domestic steel industry. That said, after such a strong start, some profit-taking cannot be ruled out. The stock’s medium-term performance will depend on coal demand trends, realizations, and overall PSU sector sentiment,” Singh added.