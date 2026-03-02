Sterlite Technologies hits over 2-year high; stock price doubles in 5 weeks

Sterlite Technologies share price today

The share price of Sterlite Technologies hit an over two-year of ₹172.65, as the stock rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.3 per cent at 80,228 at 02:49 PM. In the past five weeks, the stock price of Sterlite Technologies has zoomed 100 per cent or doubled from ₹86.35 on January 27, 2026.

The stock price of the telecom equipment & accessories company surpassed its previous high of ₹171.70 touched on February 25, 2026. It now quotes at its highest level since September 2023. The stock had hit a record high of ₹291.25 on January 24, 2018.

What’s driving Sterlite Technologies stock price? On February 3, 2026, Sterlite Technologies clarified that the company was not aware of any unpublished price sensitive information, which in its opinion may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the scrip, which is required to be intimated to the Stock Exchanges. The company, from time to time, has made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges of such events, information etc. within stipulated timelines, it added. Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure serving telecom operators, data centers, citizen networks as well as large enterprises. The company operates through two business divisions, Optical Networking business, ONB, which gives it end-to-end play in optical fiber, fiber cable, specialty cables as well as connectivity. The company has digital and technology solutions at cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS, AI and product engineering.

Meanwhile, on profitability, December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) EBITDA margin was 11.2 per cent, moderating versus earlier quarters due to tariff-related headwinds. In Q3FY26, the revenues came at ₹1,174 crore, reflecting a strong volume recovery and growth QoQ and YoY basis, the company said. As on Q3FY26, the company’s open order book stood at ₹5,325 crore, up from ₹5,188 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting healthy order inflows and strong market confidence. Of this, ₹988 crore is slated for execution in the next quarter, while the remaining ₹4,337 crore is scheduled for execution over FY27 and beyond. This robust order pipeline provides strong revenue visibility and reinforces our growth outlook for the year, the company said.

The management expects strong recovery in the second half of fiscal 2026 with significant order additions in the first half of fiscal 2026. Additionally, the proportion of sales to the US has been increasing, driven by revival in demand. This is a positive development as the US market typically offers higher profitability owing to higher realisation and higher sales of value-added products. This shall lead to improvement in capacity utilization leading to better absorption of fixed costs and improved profitability such that recovery in operating margins will remain a key monitorable, Crisil Ratings said in the rating rationale.