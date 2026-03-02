Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down start; Asia stocks fall on rising US-Iran tension

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 2, 2026: Dalal Street braced itself for a tough day as the Indian benchmark indices are likely to see a gap down open amid losses in global equities as the US-Iran tension escalated. The : Dalal Street braced itself for a tough day as the Indian benchmark indices are likely to see a gap down open amid losses in global equities as the US-Iran tension escalated. The GIFT Nifty futures were quoting at 25,158, down 183 points as of 8:35 AM.

Over the weekend, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other top officials were killed in a US-Israel joint military operation. The conflict will likely continue as the US President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the death of US servicemen who lost their lives in Iran retaliation, according to agency reports.

Asian markets plunged in early trade on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi fell as much as 2.7 per cent and 2.43 per cent, respectively.

On Sunday, US futures fell over 1 per cent after the US and Israel attacked Iran. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 per cent, each, according to reports.

In the Asia session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.6 per cent and 0.54 per cent lower, respectively.

In the commodities, oil futures surged as concerns increased following the escalation of tensions in the key supply region. Brent crude futures jumped 13.76 per cent to $82.37 per barrel, the highest level since January, 2025, according to data on Bloomberg.

Gold and silver futures were trading over 1 per cent higher as investors flocked to the safe haven.

IPO Today

Striders Impex's initial public offering will enter its third day on Monday. It’s a book build issue of ₹36.29 crore, which contains both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). The tentative listing date is March 6.