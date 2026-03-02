Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down start; Asia stocks fall on rising US-Iran tension
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down start; Asia stocks fall on rising US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a sharply lower open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid rising geopolitical tension between the US and Iran

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 2, 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex are likely to open sharply lower amid rising geopolitical tensions. Oil prices soared, Asia markets declined. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:01 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 2, 2026: Dalal Street braced itself for a tough day as the Indian benchmark indices are likely to see a gap down open amid losses in global equities as the US-Iran tension escalated. The GIFT Nifty futures were quoting at 25,158, down 183 points as of 8:35 AM.  
 
Over the weekend, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other top officials were killed in a US-Israel joint military operation. The conflict will likely continue as the US President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the death of US servicemen who lost their lives in Iran retaliation, according to agency reports. 
 
Asian markets plunged in early trade on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi fell as much as 2.7 per cent and 2.43 per cent, respectively.
 
On Sunday, US futures fell over 1 per cent after the US and Israel attacked Iran. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 per cent, each, according to reports. 
 
In the Asia session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.6 per cent and 0.54 per cent lower, respectively. 
 
In the commodities, oil futures surged as concerns increased following the escalation of tensions in the key supply region. Brent crude futures jumped 13.76 per cent to $82.37 per barrel, the highest level since January, 2025, according to data on Bloomberg. 
 
Gold and silver futures were trading over 1 per cent higher as investors flocked to the safe haven.
 

IPO Today

Striders Impex's initial public offering will enter its third day on Monday. It’s a book build issue of ₹36.29 crore, which contains both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). The tentative listing date is March 6.
 
Acetech E-Commerce IPO will enter its second day. The ₹48.95-crore IPO is a complete fresh issue. The tentative listing is on March 9.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at 91.26 against US Dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 91.26 against US Dollar. It settled at 90.98 a dollar on Friday.

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices surge 9%, gold jumps amid West Asis conflict

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices surged on Monday and investors stampeded to the safety of bonds and gold as military conflict in the West Asia looked set to last weeks, just as markets had been spooked by AI and banking fears. Brent jumped 9 per cent to $79.42 ​a barrel, while US crude climbed 8.6 per cent to $72.61 per barrel. Gold rose 1.4 per cent to $5,350 an ounce. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence, OMCs, Aurobindo, GAIL, Lupin, NCC, HG Infra stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market participants will closely monitor stocks of oil marketing companies (OMCs), defence along with Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL (India), Lupin in Monday's session. Read more

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran-Israel-US war: Nifty may test 24,500, cautions Emkay; where to hide?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fresh tensions in West Asia, involving Iran, Israel and the United States, have added uncertainties into global markets, including India. At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting nearly 130 points lower at 25,214 levels, suggesting a massive gap-down start for the domestic equity markets. Read more. 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 25,158

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was at 25,158, down 183 points as of 8:35 AM. 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices jump over 2% on risk-off sentiment amid US-Iran tension

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices rose over 2 per cent to the highest level in more than four weeks on Monday as traders flocked to the safe haven amid risk-off sentiment as they monitored the unfolding geopolitical tension between US and Iran. Gold futures were trading 2.14 per cent higher at $5,359.9 as of 8:29 AM. 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 & South Korea's Kospi fall over 2 per cent

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Risk-off sentiment prevailed in Asia stock markets amid searing conflict between US and Iran. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi plunged over 2 per cent. The indices were trading 1.57 per cent and 1 per cent down, respectively as of 8:19 AM. 

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices surge over 13% on US-Iran conflict

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil futures concerns increased following the escalation of tensions in the key supply region. Brent crude futures jumped 13.76 per cent to $82.37 per barrel, the highest level since January, 2025. 

The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil supply moves, has become a focal point amid rising geopolitical tension. While, the waterway has not been blocked yet, tankers were piling up on the either sides of strait, wary of attack or may be unable to get insurance, Reuters reported.

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

