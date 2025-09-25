Stock crash ahead? BSE, Max Health face up to 23% downside risk; check why

Midcap stocks looking weak on charts
BSECurrent Price: ₹2,079 Likely Target: ₹1,600 Downside Risk: 23% Support: ₹2,023; ₹1,940; ₹1,840; ₹1,770 Resistance: ₹2,130; ₹2,230 BSE stock is seen trading below its long-term 200-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹2,130, for the second straight trading session. Break and sustained trade below the long-term moving average tends to have bearish implications on the stock. The daily chart shows that the short-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below 2,230 levels.
360 One WamCurrent Price: ₹1,023 Likely Target: ₹940 Downside Risk: 8.1% Support: ₹995 Resistance: ₹1,052; ₹1,095 360 One share price has declined over 8 per cent in the last one week. The stock at present is seen trading the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. That apart, the price-to-moving averages action shows that the 50-DMA is seen sliding downwards towards the 200-DMA; a negative crossover could signal a 'Death Cross' pattern with bearish implications at the counter.
Max Healthcare InstituteCurrent Price: ₹1,140 Likely Target: ₹1,020 Downside Risk: 10.5% Support: ₹1,120; ₹1,053 Resistance: ₹1,163; ₹1,190 Max Health stock is seen trading below its 200-DMA for the second straight trading session. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,208 levels, with intermediate hurdles seen at ₹1,163 and ₹1,190 levels.
CrisilCurrent Price: ₹4,762 Likely Target: ₹4,100 Downside Risk: 13.9% Support: ₹4,650; ₹4,500; ₹4,300; ₹4,240 Resistance: ₹4,800; ₹4,985; ₹5,085 Crisil stock is seen trading on a negative note for the sixth straight trading session. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below ₹4,800 levels. Whereas, the overall bias is likely to favour the bears as long as the stock remains below ₹5,085 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹4,985 levels.
CoforgeCurrent Price: ₹1,622 Likely Target: ₹1,430 Downside Risk: 11.8% Support: ₹1,594; ₹1,560; ₹1,460 Resistance: ₹1,673; ₹1,725; ₹1,766 Coforge stock is also seen trading below the 200-DMA for the second straight trading session. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock quotes below ₹1,766; with interim resistance visible around ₹1,673 and ₹1,725 levels.
