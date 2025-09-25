Jaykay Enterprises shares zoom 11%, hit all time high; here's why
Jaykay Enterprises shares jumped 11.44 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹224.5 per share. At 9:56 AM, Jaykay Enterprises’ share price
was trading 5.21 per cent higher at ₹211.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.08 per cent at 81,648.95.
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,761.43 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹224.5 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹88. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
Why were Jaykay Enterprises shares surging?
The buying on the counter came after J K Phillips LLP, a 50:50 joint venture of Jaykay Enterprises and Phillips Machine Tools India (subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA), secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹139.48 crore (including GST) from Ircon International Ltd, a Government of India Navratna company. The project has a completion period of 240 days from the LOA date and is valued at ₹139.48 crore.
“We wish to inform you that J K Phillips LLP, a 50:50 Joint Venture between Jaykay Enterprises Limited and Phillips Machine Tools India Private Limited (a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA), has received an Order/Letter of Acceptance (“LOA”) from Ircon International Limited (a Navratna Company and a Govt. of India Undertaking) for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 Crores (including GST),” the filing read.
Key equipment includes:
- CNC EDMs (Wire/Wire-cut/Die/Sinking),
- CMM machines, and
- 3D Printers (polymer/metal across small, medium, and large formats).
This LOA marks a major milestone for Jaykay Enterprises, reinforcing its strategy of providing high-technology digital manufacturing solutions in partnership with leading global players such as Phillips Corporation, USA, according to the filing.
The company believes MSMEs centers are engines for economic growth, job creation, export promotion and a crucial element in achieving the “Viksit Bharat” initiative - a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, its 100th year of Independence.
That apart, on September 18, 2025, Jayakay’s subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth ₹94.45 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the manufacture of composite parts.
Jaykay Enterprises, with over three decades of industry experience, specialises in the design, development, and manufacture of a broad range of high-tech defence, aerospace, SpaceTech and MedTech components. Its expertise spans across additive manufacturing, prototyping, CNC machining, and xomposite engineering.
