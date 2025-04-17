Stock market holiday 2025: The Indian stock market will remain closed for the next three days as both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of The Indian stock market will remain closed for the next three days as both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday , followed by the weekend. Regular trading will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.

There will be no trading or settlement in equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on NSE and BSE on Friday.

The next market holiday after Good Friday will fall on May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day. Below is the list of stock market holidays for 2025.

Stock market holidays Date Day Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday

Stock market trading hours

The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. That apart, there is a pre-opening session from 9 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days, which helps to facilitate a smooth market opening. The market remains closed on weekends i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Friday?

Market recap:

Indian benchmark equity indices extended the winning streak to the third straight day on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, led by financial shares, mainly private banks and select oil & gas stocks.

The BSE benchmark index ended with a gain of 309 points or 0.4 per cent at 77,044. In the process, the Sensex has now rallied 3,197 points in the last three straight trading sessions. Similarly, the Nifty ended close to the day's high at 23,433 - up 104.60 points or 4.5 per cent. The Nifty has jumped by 1,038 points in the last three days.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer among the Sensex. That apart, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, SBI and ITC also advanced. On the other hand, Maruti, Infosys, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were the notable losers.

The broader indices outperformed the benchmark with the BSE MidCap jumping 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap spurting by 0.9 per cent. The overall market breadth too was largely in favour of the bulls, with more than two advancing shares for every declining stock on the BSE.