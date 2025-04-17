Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday 2025: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on Good Friday?

Stock market holiday 2025: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on Good Friday?

Stock market holiday 2025: Are stock and commodity markets closed on Friday, April 18, 2025? Check details

Indian markets
Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain close on Good Friday. Image: Bloomberg
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock market holiday 2025: The Indian stock market will remain closed for the next three days as both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday, followed by the weekend. Regular trading will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.
 
There will be no trading or settlement in equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on NSE and BSE on Friday.
 
The next market holiday after Good Friday will fall on May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day. Below is the list of stock market holidays for 2025.
 
Stock market holidays Date Day
Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday
Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday
Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday
Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday

Stock market trading hours 

The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. That apart, there is a pre-opening session from 9 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days, which helps to facilitate a smooth market opening. The market remains closed on weekends i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Friday? 

Both sessions, morning and evening, of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed on April 18, 2025. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 320 pts lower at 76,700; Nifty at 23,320; IT drops 2%, Wipro down 5%

Market trading guide for April 17: Q4 results, US tariffs, global mkts

Banking stocks, FPI propel domestic markets for third consecutive day

Premium

I am sanguine IPO markets will take off soon: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Premium

Guardrails in place to check fraud: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Market recap: 

Indian benchmark equity indices extended the winning streak to the third straight day on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, led by financial shares, mainly private banks and select oil & gas stocks. 
 
The BSE benchmark index ended with a gain of 309 points or 0.4 per cent at 77,044. In the process, the Sensex has now rallied 3,197 points in the last three straight trading sessions. Similarly, the Nifty ended close to the day's high at 23,433 - up 104.60 points or 4.5 per cent. The Nifty has jumped by 1,038 points in the last three days.
 
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer among the Sensex. That apart, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, SBI and ITC also advanced. On the other hand, Maruti, Infosys, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were the notable losers. 
 
The broader indices outperformed the benchmark with the BSE MidCap jumping 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap spurting by 0.9 per cent. The overall market breadth too was largely in favour of the bulls, with more than two advancing shares for every declining stock on the BSE. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors, Indian Bank among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL

Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One

Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 shares

US-China trade tensions hit global stocks, push gold to record high

ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 15% YoY jump in profit, flat NIM

Topics :stock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian stock marketsshare marketBSE SensexS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50MCXNCDEXMarketsGood Friday

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story