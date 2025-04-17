Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, April 17, 2025: Following the three-consecutive sessions of sharp gains, Indian equity markets are likely to see a negative opening on Thursday as initial trends from the Following the three-consecutive sessions of sharp gains, Indian equity markets are likely to see a negative opening on Thursday as initial trends from the Q4 earnings season and global market moves keep investors on the edge. Indicating a negative start, at 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures was down by 53 points at 23,380 levels.

Asian markets were trading in green on Thursday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged around 1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.75 per cent, Australia's ASX200 gained 0.38 per cent and South Korea's Kospi 0.41 per cent.

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates Overnight, the US stock markets settled sharply lower after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned about President Donald Trump’s tariff policies pushing inflation and employment away from the central bank’s targets. He further added that the Fed could wait for more data on the economy’s direction before changing interest rates. The S&P 500 index fell 120.93 points or 2.24 per cent on Wall Street in the US, the Nasdaq Composite fell 516 points or 3.07 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 699.57 points or 1.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Wipro: The IT services major reported a net profit of ₹3,570 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), up 26 per cent from ₹2,835 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations came in at ₹22,504 crore, up 1 per cent compared to ₹22,208 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 5 per cent from ₹3,354 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

DLF: The company has entered into an agreement to sell its IT/ITeS (information technology and information technology-enabled services) special economic zone (SEZ), including a land parcel of 25.9 acres to Srijan Realty and its subsidiaries for ₹693 crore. The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Paytm: One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has voluntarily surrendered 21 million shares worth around ₹1,800 crore with immediate effect, according to the company’s exchange filing on Wednesday. The shares were granted to Sharma under One97 Employees Stock Option Plan (ESOP).

Angel One: The brokerage firm reported a sharp decline of 48.7 per cent in its Q4 FY25 net profit to ₹174.5 crore, down from ₹340 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue fell 22% Y-o-Y to ₹1,057.8 crore compared to ₹1,358.5 in the March 2024 quarter.

Hero Motocorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer has temporarily halted the production at its manufacturing plants in Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana from April 17 to April due to a short-term supply alignment. The production will resume on April 21, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): The state-run company received interim relief in a GST dispute after the Madras High Court set aside a demand order of ₹230.55 crore issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax. The matter now stands remanded for fresh consideration.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The company has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to achieve complete indigenous development of alkaline electrolyser systems for hydrogen production. The Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology developed by BARC is an effective replacement of asbestos diaphragm material used in Electrolyser systems, the company said.