Some states have bank holidays next week: Here's how to plan your work

Some states have bank holidays next week: Here's how to plan your work

Banks will be closed in several states on Good Friday and then take Sunday off after working on Saturday

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you plan visiting your bank next week, note this. Banks will be closed on April 18 for Good Friday, a public holiday in several states. They will work on Saturday and close on Sunday for their weekly off. Monday, April 21, is a bank holiday in Tripura.
 
Banks will be closed on Friday, April 18, for Good Friday in several states. However, in Assam, Tripura, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar, banks are open.
 
Working days this week: For most regions, the remaining working days are Wednesday (April 16), Thursday (April 17), and Saturday (April 19).
 
Regular Weekend Closure: As usual, banks will be closed on Sunday, April 20.
 
 
Upcoming Bank Holidays:

Looking ahead, here are some upcoming bank holidays in different states:
 
April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja in Tripura
 
April 29 (Tuesday): Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti in Himachal Pradesh
 
April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya in Karnataka
 
Digital banking services: while physical bank branches are closed, customers can still access banking services through digital platforms like mobile apps and online banking. These services are available 24/7, allowing you to manage your finances at your convenience.
 
To avoid any disruption, it's advisable to complete any necessary banking tasks during the available working days this week. Planning ahead will save time and help avoid delays, especially if you need in-branch services like cash deposits, document submissions, or loan queries.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

