Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 750 pts, Nifty below 22,300 amid Iran-Israel tussle

Stock market LIVE updates on April 15, 2024: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined 1.8 per cent and 2.47 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
Opening Bell on April 15: Concerned with flaring tensions in the Middle East, equity markets fell sharply on Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 888 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 73,357 levels, while the Nifty50 dropped 160 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 22,360 level. 
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined 1.8 per cent and 2.47 per cent, respectively.
The broad-based selling was led by the Nifty Realty index (down 2.3 per cent), and the Nifty PSU bank index (down 1.5 per cent).
Buzzing stocks
TCS: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, which slipped marginally by 0.5 per cent in early deals, were up 1 per cent after the IT major reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on Friday post market hours. Sequentially, profit grew 6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore, and up 1 per cent QoQ. 
Anand Rathi Wealth: Shares of the financial product provider dropped 1.8 per cent after Q4 net profit rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 56.60 crore and revenue from operations grew by 29 per cent to Rs 184.30 crore.

10:08 AM

Asian stocks slide, gold rises as Middle East crisis sparks safety rush

Asian shares slumped and gold prices rose on Monday as risk sentiment took a hit after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and kept traders on edge.

The dollar scaled a fresh 34-year high against the yen on growing expectations that sticky inflationary pressures in the United States will keep rates there higher for longer. Read more

 

10:02 AM

Apple's iPhone shipments plunge 10% in Q1 as Android rivals rebound

Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments slid a bigger-than-projected 10 per cent in the March quarter, reflecting flagging sales in China despite a broader smartphone industry rebound.
 
The company shipped 50.1 million iPhones in the first three months, according to IDC’s preliminary figures, falling shy of an average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg of 51.7 million units for the period. Read more

9:49 AM

Aster DM surges 14%, hits new high on special dividend of Rs 118 per share

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare hit a new high of Rs 558.30 as they surged 14 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company announced a special dividend of Rs 118 per share. The stock of the hospital firm surpassed its previous high of Rs 500, touched on April 8, 2024.

At 09:24 am, Aster DM was trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 540.50 as compared to 0.86 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over four-fold in early delas with a combined 5.8 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report. Read more

9:46 AM

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined 6 paise to 83.44 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking negative equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds amid renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Forex traders said a strong American currency in the overseas market and curde oil prices hovering above $90 per barrel also dented investor sentiments.

9:43 AM

TCS trades firm in weak market on strong Q4 show

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading up nearly 1 per cent at Rs 4,034 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade as analysts expect strong deal momentum resulting in a comfortable deal mix of mega, large and small-mid sizes to provide visibility for long-term growth. There has been tremendous client interest in GenAI (pipeline doubled) and the company is leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for the same.

At 09:30 am; TCS traded 0.8 per cent higher at Rs 4,035, as compared to 0.82 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Read more

9:40 AM

Alert:: NBCC slumps 7%

9:35 AM

Aster DM soars 10% on dividend announcement of Rs 118 per share

9:28 AM

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty lead sectoral losses

9:27 AM

Broader markets bleed heavy

9:25 AM

Hindalco, ONGC gain on Nifty

9:23 AM

Heatmap: Tata stocks, NTPC lead losses

9:21 AM

Opening bell: Sensex declines by over 650 pts

9:17 AM

Opening bell: Nifty 50 below 22,400, slumps 0.71% in early trade

9:14 AM

Pre-open: Nifty falls 0.8%

9:13 AM

Pre-open: Sensex down 930 points

9:01 AM

ALERT :: Adani Green Q4 business update

>> Solar energy sold up 7% YoY at 3,066 million units

>> Solar plant availability unchanged at 99.8% YoY
 
>> Solar grid availability at 99.7% vs 99.6% YoY
 
>> Wind energy sales up 43% YoY at 614 million units
 
>> Wind plant availability at 96.6% vs 94.7% YoY
 
>> Wind grid availability at 98.6% vs 99.7% YoY

8:56 AM

Near-term growth snags could keep IT services giant TCS in a bind

The headcount reduction that started at the beginning of FY24 continued in the January–March quarter, which saw a 2.2 per cent drop year-on-year (Y-o-Y). While the company had over 614,000 employees at the start of the financial year, it is down to a shade over 600,000 at the end of the year. Further gains on the employee front could be hard to come by. READ MORE

8:52 AM

'Govt bond yields expected to stabilise after witnessing last week's surge'

“The rising tension between Iran and Israel has thrown this region into deeper crisis. The unabated geopolitical tensions will lead to a rise in crude prices that will be a big worry for us,” said VRC Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, GIC, HAL, LIC, Anand Rathi, Aster DM, IT shares

Results today: Nine companies scheduled to report earnings today, including GTPL Hathway, Bhawani Cable and Rajoo Engineers.
 
TCS: The IT major reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on Friday post market hours. Sequentially, profit grew 6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore, and up 1 per cent QoQ. The company signed one of its highest total contract values (TCV) - $13.2 billion - in the fourth quarter of FY24. READ MORE 

8:44 AM

Nifty may have formed a short-term top; momentum indicators turn bearish

Traders should be cautious as the index may encounter selling pressure on any upward movements in the near term. Regarding resistance levels, significant barriers are anticipated at 22,595, 22,675, and 22,800. These levels are crucial for traders to observe as selling opportunities, especially considering the supportive signals from technical indicators like the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Both indicators indicate bearish tendencies, reinforcing the potential for underperformance in the near term. READ MORE

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

