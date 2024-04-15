Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 750 pts, Nifty below 22,300 amid Iran-Israel tussle

Opening Bell on April 15: Concerned with flaring tensions in the Middle East, equity markets fell sharply on Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 888 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 73,357 levels, while the Nifty50 dropped 160 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 22,360 level.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined 1.8 per cent and 2.47 per cent, respectively.

The broad-based selling was led by the Nifty Realty index (down 2.3 per cent), and the Nifty PSU bank index (down 1.5 per cent).

Buzzing stocks

TCS: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, which slipped marginally by 0.5 per cent in early deals, were up 1 per cent after the IT major reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on Friday post market hours. Sequentially, profit grew 6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore, and up 1 per cent QoQ.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Shares of the financial product provider dropped 1.8 per cent after Q4 net profit rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 56.60 crore and revenue from operations grew by 29 per cent to Rs 184.30 crore.