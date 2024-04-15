Stock Market LIVE: Asia a sea of red as Iran-Israel war spooks investors; Brent holds $90/bbl

Stock market LIVE updates on April 15: Escalation in the Iran-Israel war over the weekend is expected to cloud the sentiment on Monday, and may drive investors towards safe haven like Gold.



Besides, the war's impact on oil prices would be a key factor to watch out for an energy-sensitive country like India.



At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was down nearly 150 points at 22,453 levels.



Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei, and Kospi declined 1.3 per cent each, while ASX200 fell 0.7 per cent.



Corporate Earnings

Back home, focus would also be on March quarter (Q4FY24) results of GTPL Hathway, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Metalyst Forgings, Ontic Finserve, Rajoo Engineers, Hit Kit Global Solutions, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Atam Valves, and Sybly Industries.



Market participants will also react to the Q4 numbers of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which came after market hours last Friday.