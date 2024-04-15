Stock Market LIVE: Asia a sea of red as Iran-Israel war spooks investors; Brent holds $90/bbl
Stock market LIVE updates on April 15, 2024: The war's impact on oil prices would be a key factor to watch out for an energy-sensitive country like India
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on April 15: Escalation in the Iran-Israel war over the weekend is expected to cloud the sentiment on Monday, and may drive investors towards safe haven like Gold.
Besides, the war's impact on oil prices would be a key factor to watch out for an energy-sensitive country like India.
At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was down nearly 150 points at 22,453 levels.
Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei, and Kospi declined 1.3 per cent each, while ASX200 fell 0.7 per cent.
Corporate Earnings
Back home, focus would also be on March quarter (Q4FY24) results of GTPL Hathway, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Metalyst Forgings, Ontic Finserve, Rajoo Engineers, Hit Kit Global Solutions, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Atam Valves, and Sybly Industries.
Back home, focus would also be on March quarter (Q4FY24) results of GTPL Hathway, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Metalyst Forgings, Ontic Finserve, Rajoo Engineers, Hit Kit Global Solutions, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Atam Valves, and Sybly Industries.
Market participants will also react to the Q4 numbers of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which came after market hours last Friday.
8:17 AM
Japan's machinery orders rise sharply, may ease concerns about domestic demand
>> Japan's key gauge of capital spending jumped the most in a year in February, rebounding sharply from the prior month's decline
>> Core machinery orders rose 7.7% in February from the previous month, blowing past a 0.8% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll
>> It was the fastest growth in core orders since January 2023 and more than recouped a 1.7% fall in the previous month.
Source: Reuters
>> Core machinery orders rose 7.7% in February from the previous month, blowing past a 0.8% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll
>> It was the fastest growth in core orders since January 2023 and more than recouped a 1.7% fall in the previous month.
Source: Reuters
8:15 AM
China central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, drains cash from banking system
>> China's central bank on Monday left a key policy interest rate unchanged as widely expected when rolling over maturing medium-term loans, and drained some cash from the banking system through the bond instrument.
>> Keeping the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate steady underscores the central bank's intention to maintain currency stability amid a shaky economic recovery and push back on market expectations around the timing of a first US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year
Source: Reuters
>> Keeping the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate steady underscores the central bank's intention to maintain currency stability amid a shaky economic recovery and push back on market expectations around the timing of a first US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year
Source: Reuters
8:13 AM
Cryptocurrencies turn volatile on increased Middle East tensions
>> Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were volatile after Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel.
Source: Agencies
Source: Agencies
8:10 AM
Oil prices fall slightly after Israel fends off large-scale aerial attack by Iran
>> US crude oil futures were slightly lower Sunday as traders breathed a sigh of relief after Israel fended off a large-scale air assault by Iran and the US emphasised it wants to avoid a wider war in the Middle East.
>> The West Texas Intermediate contract for May lost 34 cents to $85.32 a barrel as trading began Sunday evening. June Brent futures eased slightly to $90.18 a barrel.
>> US crude closed at $85.66 a barrel Friday, while the global benchmark settled at $90.45. WTI futures began the year around $71 a barrel.
Source: CNBC
>> US crude closed at $85.66 a barrel Friday, while the global benchmark settled at $90.45. WTI futures began the year around $71 a barrel.
Source: CNBC
8:07 AM
Commodity Check :: Brent crude holds $90 per barrel
8:05 AM
Asian markets :: Indices fall up to 1% led by Nikkei
8:02 AM
Wall Street on Friday :: All indices lose ground, fall over 1%
7:55 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Indian stock markets stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Global Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Israel-Iran Conflict
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 7:56 AM IST