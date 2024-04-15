Sensex tanks 900 pts amid geopolitical concerns; Time to buy the dips?

The Indian stock markets opened on a weak note on Monday amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped nearly 930 points in intra-day trade to 73,315.16 levels, while the Nifty 50 index lost 255 points to hit a low of 22.263.55 in Monday's deals. However, both the benchmarks recovered some losses as the day progressed.

"There are many headwinds that are weighing on the markets today: the renewed conflict in the Middle East, proposed changes in the India-Mauritius tax treaty & the hotter-than-expected US inflation are negatives. But partly these negatives are in the