Gold ETF inflows double MoM to ₹24,040 crore in January, surpass equities

Investors poured money into gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) in January 2026 at a brisk pace, showed the latest data from Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), with their net inflow into this category hitting nearly Rs 24,039.96 crore. This is double the amount invested in this category during December 2025.

The January inflow in Gold ETFs exceeded – albeit by a whisker – the net investment in ‘growth/equity-oriented’ schemes in January, which stood at Rs 24,028.59 crore, AMFI data showed.

Experts attribute the sharp rise in investment into gold ETFs to investor’s need for ‘safe-haven’ assets, and the willingness to diversify beyond equities amid geopolitical developments.

“The recent rise in gold and silver has led to a sharp increase in demand for gold & silver ETFs as investors look for different avenues to gain exposure to precious metals. However, equities continue to remain the preferred asset class for investment from a long-term wealth creation point of view,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director & chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

By severely under-allocating to large-caps, believes Vikas Gupta, CEO and chief investment strategist at OmniScience Capital, investors have missed the opportunity to gain from the significantly mispriced large-cap financial and other stocks. Investors, he said, continued allocating to Gold ETFs at significantly elevated gold prices which might turn out to be a mistake in the long-term.

"However, it was heartening to see the large equity allocation going to flexi-caps, which gives the fund managers the capital to allocate to the mispriced stocks, including in large-caps or other segments. Multi-asset funds continue attracting more capital than flexi-caps, showing that investor behaviour turns more cautious exactly when the opportunity is the highest in equities, demonstrating recency bias, reacting to past returns rather than future expected returns of asset classes” Gupta said.