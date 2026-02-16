Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; BSE drops 9%, Angel One 7%; Natco Pharma zooms 9%

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Monday, Feb 16: Indian stocks opened lower on Monday as cautious mood prevailed in the market. The benchmarks, however, were quick to trim losses and turned flat.

The BSE Sensex index, which opened nearly 310 points down, was flat at 82,626 levels at 9:22 AM. Likewise, the NSE Nifty50 turned positive to trade at 25,482 (up 11 points or 0.04 per cent) after a negative open. Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, and Axis Bank were the top Sensex gainers today, while Infosys, Adani Ports, Titan, HUL, SBI, Tech M, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index, and the Nifty SmallCap index were off lows, down 0.33 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index gained 1 per cent, and the Nifty Auto added 0.06 per cent. On the downside, the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices slipped 0.4 per cent each.