Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; BSE drops 9%, Angel One 7%; Natco Pharma zooms 9%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Feb 16: Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index gained 1 per cent, and the Nifty Auto added 0.06 per cent.

Stock market live updates today, February 16, 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower on Monday

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap was down 0.32 per cent, while the Smallcap was 0.45 per cent lower.

 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top sectoral movers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Pharma was the top gainer, up over 1 per cent, while Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Banks were leading the fall on Monday.

 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers on Sensex. On the downside, Infosys, Adani Ports, SBI, Titan and TechM were the top losers

 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens lower at 25,423

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 opened at 25,423.60, down 47.5 points or 0.18 per cent. 

 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens marginally lower on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at 82,480.4, down 146.36 points or 0.16 per cent. 

 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles 0.18 per cent lower in pre-market trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Sensex index settled 0.18 per cent or 146.3 points lower at 82,480.4 on Monday at pre-market trade. 
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles 0.19 per cent lower in pre-market trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty50 index settled 0.19 per cent or 47.50 points lower at 25,423.6 on Monday at pre-market trade. 

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver prices fall on MCX

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver prices were trading lower in the early trade on MCX on Monday, Feb 16, 2026.

Gold futures on MCX, for April delivery, were down 0.64 per cent at ₹1,54,905 per 10 grams, while Silver futures on MCX, for March delivery, fell by 2.75 per cent to ₹2,37,650/kg in early trading.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at 90.62 against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 90.62 against the US dollar on Monday. It settled at 90.64 a dollar in the previous session. 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 trades lower as GDP growth misses estimates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.2 per cent down on Monday after data showed that the country's GDP grew less than expected in the fourth quarter. 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Choice Equity analyst suggests Minda Corp, Bajaj Consume

Stock Markets LIVE Updates: Minda Corp stock is near ₹610-breakout with higher lows, while Bajaj Consumer stock is seeing long-term reversal above ₹345. Aakash Shah suggests buy levels, stop loss and share price targets. Read more. 
 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades below $68 per barrel with US-Iran talks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading below 68-per-barrel mark in Asia session as market participants await the second round of talks between US and Iran, scheduled later this week. Meanwhile, weak GDP data from Japan weighed on demand outlook. 

Brent crude futures were trading 0.02 per cent down at $67.74 per barrel mark as of 8:27 AM. 

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, Max Health shares flash 'Buy' signals; check levels, targets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank & Max Health shares show bullish technical setups with breakout patterns and EMA crossovers, says Osho Krishan of Angel One. Check buy levels, stop loss, price targets for near-term upside. Read more. 

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, Feb 16: Ola Electric, Kfin Tech, Inox Green, HUL

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Monday's session, market participants will keep an eye on Ola Electric Mobility, Kfin Technologies, Inox Green Energy Services, Hindustan Unilever shares because of the latest third-quarter (Q3FY26) earnings report and business development-related news. Read more. 

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good Morning readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog. 

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Monday, Feb 16: Indian stocks opened lower on Monday as cautious mood prevailed in the market. The benchmarks, however, were quick to trim losses and turned flat. 
The BSE Sensex index, which opened nearly 310 points down, was flat at 82,626 levels at 9:22 AM. Likewise, the NSE Nifty50 turned positive to trade at 25,482 (up 11 points or 0.04 per cent) after a negative open.  Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, and Axis Bank were the top Sensex gainers today, while Infosys, Adani Ports, Titan, HUL, SBI, Tech M, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were the top losers. 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index, and the Nifty SmallCap index were off lows, down 0.33 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.  Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma index gained 1 per cent, and the Nifty Auto added 0.06 per cent. On the downside, the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices slipped 0.4 per cent each. 
 

Fractal Industries’ initial public offering open for subscription on Monday. Marushika Technology IPO will enter its final day. 

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

