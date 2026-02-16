Why did BSE, Angel One, MCX shares fall up to 10% after RBI funding norms?

Why are BSE, Angel One, MCX shares falling today?

Impact on RBI norms on capital market funding on brokers: Capital market stocks were reeling under heavy selling pressure on Monday, February 16, as investors assessed the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised capital market exposure (CME) norms on stock brokers.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe that the norms, which have been proposed to reshape how banks fund acquisitions, stock market activity, and brokerage operations, favour banks while tightening the screws on brokers.

"We believe the new rules will allow banks to actively participate in corporate takeovers, M&A, leverage buyouts, etc... However, for loans to capital market intermediaries (CMIs), 100 per cent collateral requirement for funding and 40 per cent haircut on shares for collateral value calculations may reduce bank funding access and result in high trading cost for brokers," it said in a report.

At the index level, the Nifty Capital Markets Index fell 4.3 per cent intraday, and was down 2.4 per cent at 9:42 AM. By comparison, the Nifty50 index was quoting 0.05 per cent higher at that time.

What are the RBI norms on CME, REIT funding?

On February 13, 2026, the RBI’s issued guidelines on capital market exposure and REIT financing.

The proposed guidelines, effective from April 1, 2026, permit banks to finance up to 75 per cent of acquisition value in eligible takeover transactions. The central bank has, however, asked banks to finance the acquisition only for those acquiring companies that have a minimum net worth of ₹500 crore and has reported profits for the past three consecutive years.

For unlisted firms, an investment-grade rating is mandatory. Post-acquisition, the consolidated debt-to-equity ratio must not breach 3:1.

JM Financial believes these guardrails allow banks to meaningfully expand their presence in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), leveraged buyouts and structured acquisition financing, while containing systemic risk. By imposing exposure ceilings -- total capital market exposure capped at 40 per cent of a bank’s capital base and acquisition finance limited to 20 per cent within that -- the RBI has ensured participation without excessive balance sheet stress.

For banks, the move opens a relatively high-yielding corporate credit opportunity at a time when traditional loan growth is moderating. The structured nature of acquisition finance, combined with valuation safeguards and mandatory equity contribution from acquirers, provides comfort on asset quality, JM Financial Securities noted.

That apart, the brokerage said that the regulatory recalibration is also significant in the retail and capital markets segment. Banks are now allowed to lend to individuals against listed shares, mutual funds, ETFs, REITs, InvITs and rated debt securities within defined loan-to-value (LTV) thresholds.

IPO, FPO and ESOP financing up to ₹25 lakh per individual is also permitted, subject to a 25 per cent margin contribution. This could improve liquidity flows into primary and secondary markets, indirectly benefiting banks through fee income and secured lending growth, JM Financial said.

"However, the picture is less favourable for capital market intermediaries (CMIs) such as stockbrokers and clearing members," the brokerage said.

The RBI has mandated that credit facilities to CMIs must be fully secured, with a minimum 40 per cent haircut on equity shares used as collateral. Funding for margin trading facilities (MTF) must carry at least 50 per cent cash collateral.

JM Financial cautioned that the 100 per cent collateral requirement could make bank funding less attractive for brokers, pushing them toward non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), commercial paper (CP) markets or non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"This may marginally increase funding costs and reduce flexibility for brokers heavily reliant on bank borrowings for margin funding books," it said.

The brokerage firm, further, highlighted that retail-focused players with sizeable margin trading facility (MTF) exposure may need to diversify funding sources as the new framework raises capital efficiency thresholds.

"Among retail brokers, we expect Angel One to immediately relook at its funding for its MTF book (₹6,100 crore; 50 per cent of its March, 2025 borrowings of ₹3,400 crore came from banks) while Groww will need to come to markets as its MTF book scales up aggressively (given MTF book soared 4x to ₹2,300 crore in Q3FY26)," JM Financial noted.

RBI latest norms on REIT financing

Separately, the RBI’s draft norms on lending to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) further channel bank credit toward stable, income-generating assets. Eligible listed REITs must demonstrate operational track record and positive distributable cash flows, while aggregate bank exposure across the trust structure is capped at 49 per cent of asset value, as per the latest guidelines.

"The draft directions on lending to REITs/InvITs shall nudge bank exposure in real estate towards more stable and income generating assets," the brokerage said.