Insolation Energy shares gain 5% as 9-month sales top FY25 total value

Insolation Energy shares rose after the its provisional sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, surpassed total sales recorded in the entire previous FY

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

Shares of Insolation Energy Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Friday after the company's provisional sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, surpassed total sales recorded in the entire previous financial year.
 
The power generation company's stock rose as much as 5.1 per cent during the day to ₹144.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹142.6 apiece, compared to a 0.61 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:33 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 60.6 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Insolation Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,151.64 crore.  
 

Insolation Energy reports Q3 updates

Insolation Energy reported consolidated provisional sales of ₹1,346.81 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, surpassing its total sales of ₹1,333.75 crore recorded in the entire previous financial year.

The company also posted its highest-ever monthly sales of ₹354.59 crore in December 2025, marking a record performance, the company said in a statement. Management attributed the strong showing to the effective execution of strategic initiatives and favourable market conditions, and said it expects to achieve further milestones going ahead.
 
"As we welcome the New Year, we remain confident that with the continued support and trust of all stakeholders, Insolation Energy is well-positioned to sustain this positive trajectory and achieve further success in the upcoming quarters," the company said.
 
In December, Insolation Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has secured purchase orders worth ₹516.05 crore for the supply of solar PV modules. In October, the unit received a turnkey project order valued at ₹232.36 crore for design, development, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply & Supervision of Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Grid Synchronized Solar Power Plant in.
 
Insolation Energy is a company focused on renewable energy solutions, particularly solar energy. Based in India, it specialises in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar photovoltaic systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company emphasises sustainable practices and aims to promote the adoption of solar energy to reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency. 
 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

