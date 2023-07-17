Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Muted start on D-Street likely; HDFC Bank, RIL in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Muted start on D-Street likely; HDFC Bank, RIL in focus

Share market LIVE updates: HDFC Bank will announce first quarterly result since its merger with HDFC Ltd on July 1. Analysts will track the merged entity's earnings growth trajectory

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: The Q1 (April-June) quarter results season is in full swing, and investors will closely follow earnings of key companies on Monday, including that of HDFC Bank and LTIMindtree, to gauge the health of India Inc. 

Among global triggers, investors will watch out the People’s Bank of China’s interest rate decision, and the country's GDP data for the second quarter.
, At 8:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,636 levels, up 17 points., , Q1FY24 results on Monday, July 17, HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tinplate Company of India, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Onward Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, and Tarapur Transformers will announce their June quarter results today., ,
The merged entity of HDFC Bank is set to report its April-June quarter (Q1) result for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Monday, July 17. This will be the lender's first result after its merger with HDFC Ltd, effective from July 1, and will keep analysts glued to the management's earnings growth guidance for the merged financial behemoth. READ PREVIEW HERE
,
Global markets, Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday as investors look ahead to key economic data out of China. Hong Kong markets will likely be closed all Monday due to a warning issued for Typhoon Talim, while Japan’s markets are closed for Marine Day., ,
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.075 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.15 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite fell 1 per cent., , Last Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.10 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18 per cent. 
8:47 AM Jul 23

WATCH :: Has Dalal Street priced in demand woes for IT stocks?

8:34 AM Jul 23

DLI scheme 2.0: Centre considers picking up equity in chip design firms

8:21 AM Jul 23

Nifty bulls need to keep an eye on these two key levels

7:56 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China's unemployment rate for youth at new record

7:54 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China's Industrial production for June rose by 4.4% YoY, better than the 2.7% forecast

7:51 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China Q2 GDP misses estimates

8:56 AM Jul 23

Brokerage Call :: Nuvama Institutional Equities on Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a muted showing with Q1FY24 EBITDA/PAT coming in 11% below our estimate (10%/7% to consensus). This was again driven by a weak GM of 14.6% (est: 15.5%), down 120bp YoY (pre-covid Q1 average 15.7%) due to the lower mix of General Merchandise & Apparel.

Management did make a statement that the mix is improving and trending towards pre-pandemic level, but this quarter’s performance is not an improvement over last. Hence, this remains a concern while we await further clarity.

8:51 AM Jul 23

Mind the gap as G-sec and Nifty earnings yield enters danger zone

At present, the G-sec yield is roughly 7.09 per cent, while the Nifty earnings are 5.12 per cent. As a result, the spread works out to 1.98 ppt, ever so slightly below the danger mark of 2 ppt. READ MORE

8:47 AM Jul 23

WATCH :: Has Dalal Street priced in demand woes for IT stocks?

8:43 AM Jul 23

Tata Steel to explore opportunities in lithium, other battery-minerals

The Natural Resources Division has been in operation for several decades assisting in captive mining-related services. In 2021, the division started offering commercial services under Tata Steel Industrial Consulting to other companies in the mining space. The division may now also consider participation as an exploration agency in battery minerals, subject to economic viability, according to the company spokesperson. READ MORE

8:39 AM Jul 23

Ola Electric founder Bhavish advances plan for IPO as e-scooters take off

“I thought it would take me four to six years of revenue to go public,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said in an interview while sipping iced Vietnamese coffee in New Delhi’s bustling Connaught Place. “Now I can feel that it will be much earlier. Ola Electric has grown and matured faster than I had initially planned because the market response has been very strong.” READ MORE

8:34 AM Jul 23

DLI scheme 2.0: Centre considers picking up equity in chip design firms

While the modalities and the timing of the second phase of the scheme are yet to be worked out, the broader vision on which there is a consensus is to offer equity support to those domestic semiconductor chip design companies that have reached a certain maturity and have the potential to go to the next level or scale. READ MORE

8:30 AM Jul 23

Oil refiners in focus :: Centre raises windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,600 per tonne

The Indian government, last Friday, raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 1,600 Indian rupees ($19.49) per metric ton from zero, according to a government notification.
 
The changes took place from Saturday, the country's Ministry of Finance said in a notification, adding that the government has left the windfall tax on diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel unchanged at zero. READ MORE

 

8:27 AM Jul 23

Commodity check :: Brent crude down 1%

8:24 AM Jul 23

Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, LTIMindtree

Results today: HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Crisil, Central Bank of India, Choice International, Hathway Cable, among others will report the April-June quarter results of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).
 
Tata Steel: The management said that the company plans to explore opportunities in the battery-minerals-related segment, including lithium through their Natural Resources division. This divison is one of the 14 companies listed as notified private exploration agencies by the Ministry of Mines. READ MORE

8:21 AM Jul 23

Nifty bulls need to keep an eye on these two key levels

There are two important levels to watch out for. The first level is at 19,436, which should be considered a strict stoploss for near-term positions. The second level is at 19,150, which serves as a strict stoploss for all bullish swing players. READ MORE

8:16 AM Jul 23

Data Watch :: FIIs bought equities worth Rs 2,636.43 crore on Friday

8:15 AM Jul 23

Data Watch :: DIIs sold equities worth Rs 772.45 crore on Friday

8:13 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet open, up 17 points

8:07 AM Jul 23

Yellen hopes to build on US-China thaw at India G-20 gathering

>> US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she's eager to build on recent improvements in US-China relations as finance chiefs from around the world gather in India to address global economic challenges in the coming days.

>> Treasury head looking for more progress on debt relief front

>> Yellen to answer questions at press conference in Gandhinagar

Source: Bloomberg

8:05 AM Jul 23

Dollar’s busted bull run has bears calling end of an era

>> The greenback's worst slump since November, last week, has a bevy of strategists and investors saying a turning point is finally at hand for the world's primary reserve currency.

>> Standard Bank expects ‘multi-year downtrend’ is coming

>> Goldman, Invesco are skeptical that weakness will deepen.

Source: Bloomberg

8:02 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: Britain signs deal to join £12 trillion Indo-Pacific trade bloc

>> Britain’s Kemi Badenoch, the business and trade secretary, formally signed a treaty confirming accession to the vast Indo-Pacific CPTPP bloc, the country’s largest post-Brexit trade deal to date.
 
>> Signed Sunday in New Zealand, the deal will now receive parliamentary scrutiny in the U.K., while other CPTPP nations will also complete their own legislative processes. More than 99% of the current UK. goods that are exported to CPTPP countries will soon be eligible for zero tariffs, the UK government said.

Source: CNBC

7:59 AM Jul 23

Global markets :: Mixed close for US on Friday

Source: Reuters

7:56 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China's unemployment rate for youth at new record

>> The unemployment rate among young people, aged 16 to 24, was 21.3% in June, a new record.

7:54 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China's Industrial production for June rose by 4.4% YoY, better than the 2.7% forecast

Source: CNBC

7:53 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China retail sales for June rose by 3.1%

>> Retail sales were a touch below the 3.2% expected.

>> Sales of catering, sports and entertainment products along with alcohol and tobacco rose the most.

>> Autos, office products and daily use goods saw sales decline in June from a year ago.

>> Online sales of physical goods grew by 6.7% in June from a year ago, slower than in May, 

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

