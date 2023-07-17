Stock Market LIVE: Muted start on D-Street likely; HDFC Bank, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: The Q1 (April-June) quarter results season is in full swing, and investors will closely follow earnings of key companies on Monday, including that of HDFC Bank and LTIMindtree, to gauge the health of India Inc. , That apart, the initial public offer (IPO) of Netweb Technologies will open for subscription today and close on Wednesday. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 475-500 per equity share., , Among global triggers, investors will watch out the People’s Bank of China’s interest rate decision, and the country's GDP data for the second quarter. Q1FY24 results on Monday, July 17, HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tinplate Company of India, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Onward Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, and Tarapur Transformers will announce their June quarter results today., , The merged entity of HDFC Bank is set to report its April-June quarter (Q1) result for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Monday, July 17. This will be the lender's first result after its merger with HDFC Ltd, effective from July 1, and will keep analysts glued to the management's earnings growth guidance for the merged financial behemoth. READ PREVIEW HERE , At 8:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,636 levels, up 17 points., ,, HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tinplate Company of India, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Onward Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, and Tarapur Transformers will announce their June quarter results today., , Global markets, Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday as investors look ahead to key economic data out of China. Hong Kong markets will likely be closed all Monday due to a warning issued for Typhoon Talim, while Japan’s markets are closed for Marine Day., , In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.075 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.15 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite fell 1 per cent., , Last Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.10 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18 per cent. , Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday as investors look ahead to key economic data out of China. Hong Kong markets will likely be closed all Monday due to a warning issued for Typhoon Talim, while Japan’s markets are closed for Marine Day., , Read More