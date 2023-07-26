Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty firm on mixed global cues; FOMC outcome eyed
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty firm on mixed global cues; FOMC outcome eyed

Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,841 levels, up 26-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
Dalal Street may witness a gap-up open on Wednesday amidst mixed global cues. At 8:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,841 levels, up 26-odd points.Read More

Key Events

8:08 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet start to Wednesday's trade

7:55 AM Jul 23

Walmart shares seen gaining 30% in next year after $100 bn rally: Report

7:45 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin continues to remain below $30,000-mark ahead of Fed rate stance

7:40 AM Jul 23

US dollar index steady above 101-mark ahead of FOMC outcome

7:35 AM Jul 23

Brent Crude hovers near 3-month high, at $83 per barrel

7:32 AM Jul 23

Mainland Chinese markets fall up to 0.4% in early deals

7:28 AM Jul 23

Hang Seng index starts lower, weighed by 2% fall in Alibaba

7:25 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 trades flat in Wednesday's early deals

7:23 AM Jul 23

Australian markets rise as inflation eases more than expected in June

7:20 AM Jul 23

US markets edge higher overnight ahead of Fed's rate decision

7:16 AM Jul 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned with Business Standard for more live updates

Stay tuned with Business Standard for more live updates

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEIndian marketsMarkets Sensex NiftyUS Federal ReserveInterest rate hikeQ1 resultsTata MotorsShree CementBajaj FinanceAxis BankFII flowsDIIsRupee vs dollarBSE NSE

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

