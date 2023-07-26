Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty firm on mixed global cues; FOMC outcome eyed

Dalal Street may witness a gap-up open on Wednesday amidst mixed global cues. At 8:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,841 levels, up 26-odd points. All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision after market hours. As per a Reuters poll, the Fed is likely to lift benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5 per cent range. That apart, globally, the US markets ended higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbing up to 0.6 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed in early deals. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi indices declined up to 0.5 per cent. In the commodities market, crude oil prices declined marginally after hitting a three-month high. Price of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $83 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively. Back home, markets will continue to focus on April-June quarter (Q1) results. On Wednesday, July 26, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Lab, Shree Cements, Cipla, BPCL will report the June quarter results. Besides, shares of Larsen & Toubro will hog limelight after board approved share buyback worth Rs 10,000 crore. Read More