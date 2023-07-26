Dalal Street may witness a gap-up open on Wednesday amidst mixed global cues. At 8:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,841 levels, up 26-odd points.All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision after market hours. As per a Reuters poll, the Fed is likely to lift benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5 per cent range.That apart, globally, the US markets ended higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbing up to 0.6 per cent.Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed in early deals. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi indices declined up to 0.5 per cent.In the commodities market, crude oil prices declined marginally after hitting a three-month high. Price of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $83 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively.Back home, markets will continue to focus on April-June quarter (Q1) results. On Wednesday, July 26, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Lab, Shree Cements, Cipla, BPCL will report the June quarter results.Besides, shares of Larsen & Toubro will hog limelight after board approved share buyback worth Rs 10,000 crore.