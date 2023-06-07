Amidst mixed global cues, the SGX Nifty signaled a flat start on Wednesday as it quoted around 18,697 levels , Globally, the US markets closed higher overnight after gains in regional banks boosted the S&P 500 index notch highest level in ten months, up 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ Composite indices surged up to 0.3 per cent., , This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed, with Nikkei 225, Topix indices sliding over 1 per cent each. On the contrary, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices climbed up to 0.3 per cent., , In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude rose 0.1 per cent each to $76 per barrel, and $71 per barrel, respectively, ahead of weekly crude inventory report., , Besides, back home, here are top stocks to watch in today's trade:, , Torrent Power: The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity., , Patel Engineering: The company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to construct a 6.7 km long treated water tunnel and associated works in Raigad district, Maharashtra., Read More