MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat amidst mixed global cues; Brent at $76/bbl

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty signaled a flat start on Wednesday as it quoted 18,697 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat amidst mixed global cues; Brent at $76/bbl

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:09 AM IST
Amidst mixed global cues, the SGX Nifty signaled a flat start on Wednesday as it quoted around 18,697 levels

8:13 AM Jun 23

DIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 489 crore on Tuesday, June 2

DIIs, Stock markets. Photo: iStock

8:11 AM Jun 23

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 385 crore on Tuesday, June 6

FII

8:06 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty flat amidst mixed global cues

chart

8:00 AM Jun 23

All eyes on Chinese trade data for May; experts peg exports to decline MoM

>> According to a Reuters poll, China’s exports are expected to plunge from growth of 8.5 per cent in April to a decline of 0.4 per cent in May.
chart


7:54 AM Jun 23

Hang Seng index rises over 1% this morning

chart

7:50 AM Jun 23

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

That's the latest outlook of the World Bank, a 189-country anti-poverty agency, which estimates that the international economy will expand just 2.1% in 2023 after growing 3.1% in 2022. READ MORE
world bank

7:44 AM Jun 23

Coinbase Inc nosedives 12% after US SEC sues exchange for violating securities law

chart

7:37 AM Jun 23

Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply, higher gas prices for US drivers

Calling the reduction a lollipop, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a news conference that we wanted to ice the cake. READ MORE
gas

7:35 AM Jun 23

Price of Brent Crude, WTI Crude flat; Brent at $76/bbl

source: oilprice.com
chart

7:29 AM Jun 23

Australian shares marginally up as Q1 GDP numbers misses estimates

>> Australia’ first quarter gross domestic product expanded by 2.3 per cent year-on-year, just slightly below analyst expectations
chart
 of 2.4 per cent.

7:24 AM Jun 23

Japanese shares slip as rally takes a breather

chart

7:19 AM Jun 23

Regional banking stocks drive the S&P 500 to highest level so far this year

chart

7:15 AM Jun 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

Next Story