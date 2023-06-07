Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run BSNL: Report



Last year, a revival plan of Rs 1.64 trillion was announced for BSNL, which was to be spent over four years. 70 per cent of this amount was to be extended within the first two years. Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revival plan for the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) worth Rs 89,047 crore, a report by CNBC-TV18 said. Earlier, the Centre had approved a capital infusion of Rs 52,937 crore in the telco in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).



"The total order is of over Rs 19,000 crore," a senior government official was quoted in the report by news agency PTI. In May, BSNL issued advanced purchase orders worth Rs 15,000 crore to a TCS-led consortium. ITI Limited also received a contract for supplying 4G telecom gears worth Rs 3,889 crore.



"The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100 per cent Govt of India-owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India," TCS said in a regulatory filing. TCS and a consortium, including state-run telecom technology development organisation C-DoT, will deploy around 1,00,000 4G sites for BSNL.

Also Read TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech plans to raise Rs 100 cr via QIP issue route KPI Green Energy gets letter of intent for 40 MW hybrid project in Gujarat AWE Funds secures $15 mn commitment in first close of maiden fund Starbucks brews up cheaper drinks in India as domestic rivals expand HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing



ITI Ltd said it had bagged an advance purchase order worth Rs 3,889 crore from BSNL to deploy 23,633 sites for 4G services. A Group of Ministers approved the proposal on May 8. As per the approval, 20 per cent of the total project has to be deployed by state-run ITI Limited.

The supply period for the 4G telecom gear is 18-24 months under the contract for network deployment in the West Zone of BSNL operations.