Home / Economy / News / Tariff impact: Gems & jewellery shipments to US hardest hit in September

Tariff impact: Gems & jewellery shipments to US hardest hit in September

The US accounts for 37 per cent of India's total exports of precious stones and 28 per cent shipments of gold jewellery

Shipments of precious stones and gold jewellery to the US tumbled over 70% in September after full tariffs kicked in, dragging India’s overall exports to its top market lower.

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Exports of gems and jewellery to the United States (US) were hit the hardest in September, following the full impact of the 50 per cent tariff that took effect during the month. Shipments of pearls, precious, and semi-precious stones plunged 76.7 per cent during the month, while exports of gold and other precious metal jewellery dropped 71.1 per cent, disaggregated data released by the commerce department showed. 
During the month, exports of cotton fabrics and madeups (-36.2 per cent), marine products (-26.9 per cent), industrial machinery for dairy (-28.1 per cent), readymade garments (-25 per cent), drug formulations (-16.4 per
