Tariff impact: Gems & jewellery shipments to US hardest hit in September

Exports of gems and jewellery to the United States (US) were hit the hardest in September, following the full impact of the 50 per cent tariff that took effect during the month. Shipments of pearls, precious, and semi-precious stones plunged 76.7 per cent during the month, while exports of gold and other precious metal jewellery dropped 71.1 per cent, disaggregated data released by the commerce department showed.

During the month, exports of cotton fabrics and madeups (-36.2 per cent), marine products (-26.9 per cent), industrial machinery for dairy (-28.1 per cent), readymade garments (-25 per cent), drug formulations (-16.4 per