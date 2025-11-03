Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

This week, two highly anticipated mainboard offerings, Groww and Pine Labs, are set to open for subscription

IPO Calendar

IPO Calendar

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: The primary market is poised for another eventful week, with investor attention focused on several high-profile IPOs in the mainboard segment. This week, two highly anticipated mainboard offerings, Groww and Pine Labs, are set to open for subscription, drawing interest from retail and institutional investors alike. In addition, the SME segment is seeing multiple new issues hit the market, with four companies opening for public bidding and three expected to make their debut on SME platforms.

Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs this week:

Groww IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the Indian online investment platform Groww, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, November 7, 2025. The ₹6,632.3 crore issue is a combination of fresh issue of 106 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 557.2 million shares aggregating to ₹5,572.3 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 10. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on November 12, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹100. MUFG Intime India is the issue registrar. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets, Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 

Pine Labs IPO 

The IPO of Pine Labs will open for public subscription on Friday, November 7, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹3,899.9 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 94.1 million equity shares and offer for sale of 82.3 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹210 to ₹221 per share, with a lot size of 67 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,807 to participate in this IPO.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 19, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday November 14, 2025.   
 
In the SME segment, Shreeji Global FMCG and Finbud Financial Services will open for public subscription on November 4 and 6, respectively. Additionally, Curis Lifesciences and Shining Tools will open on November 7. 
 

IPO listings this week

In the mainboard segment, Orkla India is set to debut on the exchanges on November 6, followed by Studds Accessories on November 7. Lenskart Solutions IPO will close for subscription on November 4, and the allotment of shares will be finalised on November 6. 
 
In the SME space, Jayesh Logistics made its debut on the NSE SME platform today, November 3. Game Changers Texfab will list on the BSE SME platform on November 4, respectively, while Safecure is slated to list on the BSE SME platform on November 6.

More From This Section

Shadowfax

Shadowfax seeks ₹2,000 crore in IPO as India's e-commerce deliveries surge

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Last day! Orkla India IPO closes today; subscription up 5x, NIIs lead

Groww

Groww founders eye $1.9 billion wealth boost as online broker heads for IPO

Groww

Groww seeks valuation of ₹61,700 cr in IPO; sets price band ₹95-100/sharepremium

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, co-founder Neha may earn ₹825 cr from OFS

Topics : Stock Market News IPOs IPO market IPO Calendar IPO GMP Lenskart Groww Pine Labs MTR Foods SME IPOs SME companies Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon