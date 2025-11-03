Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deals worth ₹289 crore lift Zen Technologies shares 7%; more details inside

Deals worth ₹289 crore lift Zen Technologies shares 7%; more details inside

Around 12:15 PM, Zen Technologies share price was trading 4.08 per cent higher at ₹1,411.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 83,844.90 levels.

Zen Technologies share price today, November 3, 2025

Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies Ltd is a pioneer in defence training and anti-drone solutions, with a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. | (Photo: PTI)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zen Technologies share price today: Zen Technologies share price was in demand on Monday, November 3, 2025, even as overall markets remained subdued, with the stock rising up to 6.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,447.30 per share. 
 
Around 12:15 PM, Zen Technologies share price was trading 4.08 per cent higher at ₹1,411.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 83,844.90 levels. 
 

Why did Zen Technologies share price rise in trade today?

 
Zen Technologies shares rallied in trade today after the company announced that it has secured two major contracts worth ₹289 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for upgrading its Anti-Drone Systems (ADS). 
 
 
The projects are expected to be completed within a year.
 
The company said the contracts highlight the growing importance of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) defence solutions, underscoring India’s shift away from dependence on foreign imports.

According to Zen Technologies, the upgrades are based on operational feedback from Operation Sindoor and other frontline missions that exposed evolving drone threats. The company’s fully in-house ADS design allowed for rapid system validation and enhancement, offering a level of agility foreign-sourced systems cannot match.
 
The company also stressed the security risks associated with imported hardware and software, citing global incidents like the Pager and Stuxnet attacks, which reinforced the need for end-to-end indigenous control over both hardware and embedded software in India’s defence infrastructure.
 
The company added that foreign commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems limit India’s ability to make component-level upgrades without vendor approval, exposing the nation to export restrictions and delays. In contrast, IDDM procurement enables the armed forces to adapt systems quickly to emerging threats, ensuring operational readiness and long-term resilience.
 
Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies, said “Recent operations like Op Sindoor have made it clear the pace at which our defence systems evolve determines our ability to secure the nation. Imported systems evolve at a rate set by foreign vendors and their interests, not ours. Incidents like the pager malware operation highlight why control over every system component is vital. Buying Indian-designed, developed and manufactured products is not an option, it’s a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving. Zen Technologies is committed to ensuring India is always one step ahead.”
 
With drone warfare evolving rapidly, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven swarms and stealth technologies, Zen Technologies said continuous modernisation is critical. Platforms like its ADS provide the agility and self-reliance needed to anticipate and counter next-generation threats, it added.
 

About Zen Technologies 

 
Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies Ltd is a pioneer in defence training and anti-drone solutions, with a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. 
 
The company has filed over 180 patents and delivered more than 1,000 training systems globally, reinforcing its leadership in India’s defence innovation ecosystem.
 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

