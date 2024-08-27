Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for Sensex, Nifty; Bondada, Repro in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 27: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were expected to open on a subdued note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures that were trading marginally lower than Nifty futures.



At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,030 levels, around 10 points behind Nifty futures that were at 25,043.



That apart, the S&P 500 finished lower on Monday, while investors awaited inflation data for clues about the path of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq also declined, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was supported by gains of about 1 per cent each in Caterpillar and American Express and finished just slightly up.



The S&P 500 declined 0.32 per cent to end the session at 5,616.84 points.



The Nasdaq declined 0.85 per cent to 17,725.77 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 per cent to 41,240.52 points.



Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Tuesday morning, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street reaching new highs. Traders in Asia will also look toward China’s year-to-date industrial profits as of July.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.35 per cent lower, while the broad-based Topix was flat.



South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.42 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a larger loss of 1.14 per cent.



Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.13 per cent, the only major Asia-Pacific index in positive territory. The index is close to breaching its all time closing high of 8,114.7, set on Aug. 1.



Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,694, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,798.73.



Late Monday, oil prices continued to rise after Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes over the weekend, with US West Texas Intermediate crude climbing 3.5 per cent to close at $77.42 per barrel and Brent crude up 3.05% at $81.43 a barrel, its highest in about two weeks.



Oil prices later pared some gains on Tuesday, with WTI futures trading at $77.16 and Brent at $81.23.