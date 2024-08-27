Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for Sensex, Nifty; Bondada, Repro in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 27: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on lower today, as the market is expected to see some consolidation due to global factors.
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, August 27: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were expected to open on a subdued note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures that were trading marginally lower than Nifty futures.
At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,030 levels, around 10 points behind Nifty futures that were at 25,043.
That apart, the S&P 500 finished lower on Monday, while investors awaited inflation data for clues about the path of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq also declined, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was supported by gains of about 1 per cent each in Caterpillar and American Express and finished just slightly up.
The S&P 500 declined 0.32 per cent to end the session at 5,616.84 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.85 per cent to 17,725.77 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 per cent to 41,240.52 points.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Tuesday morning, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street reaching new highs. Traders in Asia will also look toward China’s year-to-date industrial profits as of July.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.35 per cent lower, while the broad-based Topix was flat.
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.42 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a larger loss of 1.14 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.13 per cent, the only major Asia-Pacific index in positive territory. The index is close to breaching its all time closing high of 8,114.7, set on Aug. 1.
Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,694, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,798.73.
Late Monday, oil prices continued to rise after Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes over the weekend, with US West Texas Intermediate crude climbing 3.5 per cent to close at $77.42 per barrel and Brent crude up 3.05% at $81.43 a barrel, its highest in about two weeks.
Oil prices later pared some gains on Tuesday, with WTI futures trading at $77.16 and Brent at $81.23.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: More than 272 people from Pune have fallen prey to online share trading scams, resulting in a collective loss of more than Rs 125 crore since January 2024, reported The Indian Express.
The victims, including many experienced investors, were enticed into these fraudulent schemes by the promise of extraordinarily high returns.
The Centre has reduced redressal time of public grievances, raised on a dedicated portal, to 21 days, from the existing 30 days.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Centre has reduced redressal time of public grievances, raised on a dedicated portal, to 21 days, from the existing 30 days.
In an order mentioning revised guidelines, it has suggested appointment of dedicated officers to handle complaints besides emphasising "whole of the government approach. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Average housing prices in top 8 cities surge 12%; Delhi-NCR sees highest rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) witnessed no quarterly change in average housing prices, according to the Housing Price Tracker Report Q2 2024 by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras. However, overall, the top eight Indian cities reported a steady quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 3 per cent and a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 12 per cent in prices.
The top eight cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), Hyderabad, Kolkata, MMR, and Pune. READ MORE
As some of India's big conglomerates in the industrial and energy space see brisk business, they are also witnessing high employee turnover rates, which are in double digits, data for FY24 showed.
Flagship entities of conglomerates such as Adani, Vedanta, Aditya Birla Group, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), all have reported a double-digit employee turnover rate for their permanent employee strength in FY24. Some of these companies are introducing new measures, including better increments, EV car schemes, ESOPs, amongst other to reduce attrition. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airfares rise as competition fades on domestic routes, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The number of domestic routes in India with no competition surged from 55.2 per cent in April 2019 to 69.2 per cent in April 2024. This means by April this year, only 30.8 per cent of the 1,083 domestic routes had more than one airline operating, according to a report by aviation analytics firm Cirium reviewed by Business Standard. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Middle-east on edge after Israel's bombing of Lebanon to thwart attack
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hours after 100 Israeli warplanes swooped over southern Lebanon, taking out thousands of Hezbollah missile launchers in what was called a preemptive strike, the Middle East braced for an expanded conflagration that could involve Iran and its allied militias.
Tensions deescalated on Monday, but remain high and the risk of a region-wide war is still present. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial regulators back ISA 600 for auditors of listed companies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will invite public comments on the revised International Standard on Auditing 600 (ISA 600) proposed to be adopted by publicly listed companies and non-public-sector banks, sources close to the development told Business Standard. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Medi Assist, Bondada, Paytm, Repro India among top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UltraTech Cement raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades 21 points lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades 21 points lowers at 25,022 levels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin touches $65,000 mark on Powell pivot
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin touched $65,000 for the first time in about three weeks, aided by reviving demand for dedicated US exchange-traded funds amid signs that the Federal Reserve is set to loosen monetary policy. The largest digital asset rose as much as 1.2 per cent to $65,030 on Monday before dipping back to $63,780 as of 9:19 a.m. in New York. The cryptocurrency advanced 7.4 per cent last week, the sharpest increase for such a period since mid-July. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LG Electronics weighs IPO in India to help chase its $75 billion goal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LG Electronics Inc. is considering an initial public offering for its India business, tapping a booming stock market to help hit a target of $75 billion in electronics revenue by 2030. Chief Executive Officer William Cho said an Indian market debut is one of several options it’s weighing to revitalise a decades-old consumer electronics business. It’s the first time the South Korean company, which competes head-on with larger rival Samsung Electronics Co., has spoken publicly about an Indian debut, the subject of persistent market and media speculation. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank invites bids to sell $28 million exposure in John Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), banks, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), among others, to sell its stressed exposure in Gujarat-based John Energy Ltd. The private lender's outstanding principal for the external commercial borrowing (ECB) loan to the borrower as of June 30 was $27.7 million (Rs 232.1 crore). READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto targets 100K monthly sales of clean energy vehicles: Rajiv Bajaj
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch clean-energy vehicles including another motorcycle powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), showcase ethanol-powered motorcycles and three-wheelers next month, as well as launch a new Chetak platform early next year, as it closes in on hitting 100,000 monthly sales from clean-energy vehicles this festival season. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta sets Rs 30,000 cr war chest to pursue further deleveraging, growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has prepared a war chest of Rs 30,000 crore with recent funds raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), offer for sale (OFS) and dividend to pursue further deleveraging and growth, sources said. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Industrials, energy conglomerates see double-digit churn in human capital
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As some of India's big conglomerates in the industrial and energy space see brisk business, they are also witnessing high employee turnover rates, and in double digits, data for FY24 shows. Flagship entities of conglomerates such as Adani, Vedanta, Aditya Birla Group, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) all have reported a double-digit employee turnover rate for their permanent employee strength in FY24. Some of these companies are introducing new measures including better increments, EV car schemes, ESOPs, amongst other to reduce attrition. READ MORE
