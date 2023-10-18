MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,750; Bajaj Fin down 2%

Stock market LIVE updates: Indian stock markets were trading with a negative bias in Wednesday's intraday trade as investors assessed geopolitcal developments and the September quarter results of India Inc.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 60 points to quote at 66,367, while the Nifty50 index was testing the 19,800-mark.

The broader BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, meanwhile, was flat / up 0.32 per cent, respectively, on the BSE.

Sectoraly, the Nifty Financial Services fell 0.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank index (down 0.3 per cent0. On the upside, the Nifty Media index added 0.8 per cent.

Buzzing stocks:

Hudco: Shares of Housing Urban Development Corpo­ration tumbled 8.8 per cent as the government began selling 7 per cent stake in Hudco through the offer for sale (OFS) route. It has put on the block a total of 140 million shares at a floor price of Rs 79 per share.

Bajaj Finance: Shares of the NBFC fell 1.6 per cent after it reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 at Rs 3,551 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) expanded by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 8,845 crore.