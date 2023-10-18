Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,750; Bajaj Fin down 2%
MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty nears 19,750; Bajaj Fin down 2%

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Shares of Housing Urban Development Corpo­ration tumbled 8 per cent as the government began selling 7 per cent stake in the company via OFS

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Indian stock markets were trading with a negative bias in Wednesday's intraday trade as investors assessed geopolitcal developments and the September quarter results of India Inc. 
The S&P BSE Sensex was down 60 points to quote at 66,367, while the Nifty50 index was testing  the 19,800-mark.
The broader BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, meanwhile, was flat / up 0.32 per cent, respectively, on the BSE.
Sectoraly, the Nifty Financial Services fell 0.5 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank index (down 0.3 per cent0. On the upside, the Nifty Media index added 0.8 per cent.
Buzzing stocks:
Hudco: Shares of Housing Urban Development Corpo­ration tumbled 8.8 per cent as the government began selling 7 per cent stake in Hudco through the offer for sale (OFS) route. It has put on the block a total of 140 million shares at a floor price of Rs 79 per share. 
Bajaj Finance: Shares of the NBFC fell 1.6 per cent after it reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 at Rs 3,551 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) expanded by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 8,845 crore.

10:37 AM

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

10:22 AM

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

10:05 AM

Oil India hits new high after a 9-year hiatus; rallies 63% so far in 2023

9:22 AM

Nifty drags: Bajaj twins drop most

9:21 AM

Nifty gainers: Hindalco, Cipla top outliers

9:20 AM

Heatmap: Financial majors pull Sensex lower

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty starts below 19,800

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex slides 100 points at open

9:04 AM

Currency alert: Rupee opens at 83.22/$ vs last close of 83.26/$

9:00 AM

WATCH :: How do analysts interpret HDFC Bank's Q2 show?

8:54 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finance, LTTS, Zensar, HUDCO, Glenmark, Biocon

8:31 AM

ALERT :: Gift Nifty quotes 12 points lower at 19,799

8:16 AM

ALERT :: IMF says China property slowdown will weigh on Asia's growth

7:49 AM

ALERT :: China's Q3 GDP growth beats forecasts as consumer spending strengthens

10:50 AM

Discounts, cashbacks galore: AU Small Finance Bank unveils festival offers

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) has introduced a host of festive deals as part of the 'Heart to Cart' Shopping Festival campaign available on AU Credit Cards and Debit Cards. This festive extravaganza runs from October 15 to November 15 and includes a wide array of prominent merchants. READ

10:37 AM

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

The USFDA has determined the inspection classification as 'OAI' Official Action Indicated) post inspection of Biocon's step-down subsidiary in Malaysia. READ

10:22 AM

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

The floor price for the sale, however, has been set at Rs 79 apiece, which is 12 per cent lower than Tuesday's closing price pf Rs 89.9 per share. READ

10:05 AM

Oil India hits new high after a 9-year hiatus; rallies 63% so far in 2023

In the last one year, the stock has outperformed the market by zooming 80 per cent, as compared to the 12.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ

9:49 AM

Bajaj Finance top Sensex loser after posting Q2 results

Bajaj Finance reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 at Rs 3,551 crore. Net interest income expanded by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 8,845 crore.

9:45 AM

Tata Motors gains 1% as CLSA reiterates 'buy' rating

CLSA gives buy rating on Tata Motors, 9.9 per cent stake sale in Tata Technologies to add Rs 26 per share in value. 

Target price: Rs 803

Via CNBCTV-18

9:40 AM

IDFC twins gain up to 2% on CCI nod for merger

9:37 AM

Zensar Tech up in weak mkt post Q2 results

Net profit zoomed 206.3 per cent YoY to Rs 173.9 crore in Q2FY24. Total income was up 0.5 per cent YoY at Rs 1,240.80 crore.

9:35 AM

L&T Tech slips 3% on weaker than expected Q2 earnings

Q2 net profit grew 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 315.4 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 4.6 per cent to YoY to Rs 2,386.50 crore.

9:32 AM

Syngene drops 3% on weak commentary post Q2 results

Synege expects revenue in the second half to grow in mid-teens on CC basis vs high teens earlier, reports say. 

9:27 AM

Hudco drops 8% as govt to launch OFS to sell 7% stake in company

Offer price of the OFS is fixed at Rs 79 per share. 

9:25 AM

Metals, Pharma, PSU Banks only sectoral gainers

9:24 AM

Broader indices defy weak trend

9:22 AM

Nifty drags: Bajaj twins drop most

9:21 AM

Nifty gainers: Hindalco, Cipla top outliers

9:20 AM

Heatmap: Financial majors pull Sensex lower

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty starts below 19,800

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex slides 100 points at open

9:09 AM

Pre-open: Nifty set for a flat open

9:08 AM

Pre-open: Sensex off to a start in green

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

