Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eke out slim gains in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Brent crud oil was quoting near $92 per barrel-mark

Stock market LIVE updates: Stock-specific action will be the key market theme on Wednesday as Q2FY24 results gain steam. At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 21 points lower at 19,790.
 
Wipro, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Astral, Bandhan Bank, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Software, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IIFL Finance, UTI Asset Management, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shoppers Stop, Tips Industries, SG Finserve, Heritage Foods, RPG Life Sciences, and 5paisa Capital are the companies slated to announce their September quarter earnings.

The Rs 545-crore IPO of IRM Energy will open for bids on Wednesday. The offer includes fresh issuance of 1.08 crore shares and no offer for sale at a price band of Rs 480-505 per share.

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday morning following escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, China's Q3 GDP grew better-than-expected at 4.9 per cent.

Key indices across Japan, South Korea, China fell in the range of 0.04 per cent to 0.3 per cent. Australia, however, reversed losses, while Hong Kong was flat.

Overnight, the S&P500 dipped 0.01 per cent, Nasdaq fell 0.25 per cent, and Dow Jones added 0.04 per cent.

The 10-year US Treasury yield topped 4.8 per cent, reaching its highest level since Oct. 6 after US retail sales data came in hotter than anticipated.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Q2 results Market news corporate earnings India Inc earnings stock markets Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty50 earning Wall Street Gift Nifty Wipro Wipro results IndusInd Bank Bajaj Auto

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

