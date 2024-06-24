Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye negative start; Asian markets slip in red
Stock Market Live on Monday, June 24: At 6:42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a decline, trading 25 points down at 23,462 compared to Nifty futures
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 24, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could open lower today, influenced by mixed global cues.
Across Asia-Pacific, markets were trading lower. Korea's Kospi dropped 0.61 per cent, Australia's ASX was down 0.59 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.413 per cent. Also, traders are awaiting inflation data from Australia and Japan later this week.
In the US, the previous session ended with a mixed performance as the S&P500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.16 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively, while the Dow Jones edged up 0.04 per cent.
On the domestic front, on June 21, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 1,790.19 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,237.21 crore.
8:04 AM
74% Indians support taxing super-rich to address global inequality: Survey
As G20 finance ministers prepare to consider a wealth tax on the super-rich next month, a survey has revealed that 68 per cent of people in these countries, including 74 per cent in India, support the idea to address global hunger, inequality and climate crisis. READ MORE
8:00 AM
PLI scheme review committee raises concern over delays in payments
A high-level government committee has raised concern over continued delays in payment to companies in the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Business Standard has learnt. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Global investors turn cautious on once favourite Japanese stocks
Japan’s record share market rally earlier this year is looking like a distant memory as foreign investors sell off stocks in a sluggish economy. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Switch to India's longer-dated bonds extends as index inclusion date nears
Foreign bond investors in India are locking in yields amid signs the central bank is sticking with its high interest rates in the run-up to the securities being included in JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Pre-market cues: Gift Nifty hints gap-down; Quant MF, GPEco listing, 6 IPOs
Equity market are likely to start Monday’s trading session on a dismal note, amid gloomy mood in global peers, and a likely technical correction post the recent sharp gains. READ MORE
7:41 AM
TVS Motors, IREDA, Religare Ent among six stocks to track on June 24
TVS Motors:TVS Motors has partnered with CSC Grameen e-Stores to expand its three-wheeler commercial vehicle range through village-level entrepreneurs. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stocks to watch on June 24: Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin, Vedanta, Tata Steel
Vedanta: Vedanta Resources has denied rumors of any promoters planning to sell stake in Vedanta Ltd. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Countdown begins: $12 billion pre-IPO shares set to escape lock-up
The lock-up period on shares worth nearly $12 billion (Rs 1 trillion), held by 46 companies, is set to expire over the next three months. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for June 24; key levels here
PVR Inox has recently exhibited two significant technical analysis signals that indicate a potential bullish shift. Firstly, there is a bullish divergence on the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) near the 30 level. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Quant MF under Sebi lens for irregularities in investment activities
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating Quant Mutual Fund for alleged irregularities in investment-related activities by managers, according to sources familiar with the developments. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Time to book profits in Nifty50, Midcap Select index? What charts reveal
The Nifty 50 Index is currently trading at 23,501.10. In the near term, the index is trading within a range of 23,700 to 23,300. A close above or below this range would trigger a directional move. Given the current market conditions and the signals from technical indicators such as RSI, Stochastic, and MACD, the best trading strategy would be to sell on rises. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock market outlook Jun 24: Nifty rally under threat? Key levels to track
Despite Friday’s volatility, the BSE and NSE benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 managed to extend their winning run into the third straight week on June 21 following the Lok Sabha 2024 verdict. READ MORE
7:20 AM
PI Industries, PVR Inox: Top trading picks by Angel One for June 24
PI Industries witnessed a decisive breakout in the last trading week, soaring over 3 per cent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction from the cluster of its Short-term moving averages after consolidating near the 200 SMA and seems poised to continue its northward move in the comparable period. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Brent crude at $84.95 per bbl
7:16 AM
Asian markets trading under pressure; Kospi slips 0.60%
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:11 AM IST