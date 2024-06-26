Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex may start lower tracking mixed global cues
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex may start lower tracking mixed global cues

Stock Market Live on Wednesday, June 26, 2024: At 7:09 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 26 points lower at 23,705, suggesting a negative start for the day

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:34 AM IST
8:34 AM

5G Spectrum auction Day 1: Govt receives bids worth Rs 11,000 crore

Telecom operators on Tuesday placed bids for spectrum worth Rs 11,000 crore on the first day of the 5G spectrum auction, sources at the Department of Communication (DoT) said. While auctions will continue on Wednesday, the activity level has reached 90 per cent, they added. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Renewable IPOs see boom as investors eye stellar returns in solar sector

Until yesterday, very few had heard of GP Eco Solutions, a distributor of solar inverters and panels. The Noida-headquartered GP Eco distributes solar panels made by Chinese behemoth Longi Solar and Saatvik Green Energy, and inverters from Sungrow and an in-house brand Invergy. On a turnover of Rs 101 crore, it made a net profit of Rs 3.7 crore, according to its website, where it lists Deepak Pandey and Anju Pandey as directors on the board. READ MORE

8:06 AM

Sebi forms 15-member working group to review derivative trading norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has formed a working group to review derivatives trading norms with an aim of enhancing investor protection and risk management, said people aware of the development. READ MORE

7:53 AM

Sebi's T+0 settlement cycle finds few takers in soft launch phase

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) experiment with the same-day settlement cycle has found few takers during its soft launch phase, rolled out for just 25 stocks. READ MORE

7:42 AM

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,220, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900. READ MORE

7:37 AM

Stocks in focus today: M&M Fin, Akme Fintrade, Adani Ports, IDBI Bank

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: Vivek Karve resigned as CFO of M&M Financial Services and Financial Services Sector to pursue other interests. READ MORE

7:34 AM

Over 450 promoters cut stake in shareholding amid new market highs

Around 462 promoters reported a drop in their shareholdings in March, the highest in at least 12 quarters. The numbers have been rising for four consecutive quarters, even as the stock market indices have risen to all-time highs. The BSE Sensex hit an all-time of 78,164.71 on Tuesday. READ MORE

7:33 AM

Budget 2024: FinMin may revise nominal GDP growth target upwards for FY25

Anticipating better economic expansion, the finance ministry is likely to increase its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for FY25 in the upcoming Budget from its assumption of 10.5 per cent in the Interim Budget, in February. READ MORE

7:24 AM

Stocks to watch on June 26: CE Info Systems, Yes Bank, Coforge, Sanghi Ind

CE Info Systems: According to reports, Rakesh Kumar Verma, promoter of CE Info Systems, plans to sell 0.9 per cent of the company's equity through a block deal valued at Rs 114.6 crore. READ MORE

7:19 AM

Top stock picks for June 26 by HDFC Securities; check target prices

Birlasoft stock price has broken out from the consolidation, which held for the previous two weeks. Price breakout is accompanied by rise in volumes. READ MORE

7:17 AM

Market outlook: Will Nifty hit 24,000 before June expiry; Experts take here

Benchmark indices scaled new highs in trades on Tuesday backed by aggressive buying in the private banking shares. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high at 78,165, the Nifty at 23,754 and the Bank Nifty at 52,747. READ MORE

7:16 AM

Asian markets mostly rise, Nikkei up 0.8%

7:15 AM

Brent crude at $85.06 per bbl

7:14 AM

US markets ended mixed on Tuesday

7:11 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may fall despite hitting fresh record highs.
On June 25, the Sensex surged 1.06 per cent to hit a fresh all time high of 78,164.71. Concurrently, the Nifty50 advanced 0.91 per cent, achieving a historic peak of 23,754.15. 
At 7:09 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 26 points lower at 23,705, suggesting a negative start for the day.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, market movements were mixed: Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.81 per cent, and Korea's Kospi edged up marginally, while Australia's ASX200 dipped 0.54 per cent. 
In the US, markets rebounded with the Nasdaq soaring 1.26 per cent, driven by a 7 per cent rise in Nvidia shares, while the S&P500 gained 0.39 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.76 per cent.
Back home, external debt as of March 2024 stood at $663.8 billion, marking an increase of $39.7 billion compared to the previous year-end. 
On June 25, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,175.91 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 149.45 crore.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

