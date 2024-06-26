Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex may start lower tracking mixed global cues

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may fall despite hitting fresh record highs.

On June 25, the Sensex surged 1.06 per cent to hit a fresh all time high of 78,164.71. Concurrently, the Nifty50 advanced 0.91 per cent, achieving a historic peak of 23,754.15.

At 7:09 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 26 points lower at 23,705, suggesting a negative start for the day.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, market movements were mixed: Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.81 per cent, and Korea's Kospi edged up marginally, while Australia's ASX200 dipped 0.54 per cent.

In the US, markets rebounded with the Nasdaq soaring 1.26 per cent, driven by a 7 per cent rise in Nvidia shares, while the S&P500 gained 0.39 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.76 per cent.

Back home, external debt as of March 2024 stood at $663.8 billion, marking an increase of $39.7 billion compared to the previous year-end.

On June 25, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,175.91 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 149.45 crore.