Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex may start lower tracking mixed global cues
Stock Market Live on Wednesday, June 26, 2024: At 7:09 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 26 points lower at 23,705, suggesting a negative start for the day
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may fall despite hitting fresh record highs.
On June 25, the Sensex surged 1.06 per cent to hit a fresh all time high of 78,164.71. Concurrently, the Nifty50 advanced 0.91 per cent, achieving a historic peak of 23,754.15.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, market movements were mixed: Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.81 per cent, and Korea's Kospi edged up marginally, while Australia's ASX200 dipped 0.54 per cent.
In the US, markets rebounded with the Nasdaq soaring 1.26 per cent, driven by a 7 per cent rise in Nvidia shares, while the S&P500 gained 0.39 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.76 per cent.
In India, external debt as of March 2024 stood at $663.8 billion, marking an increase of $39.7 billion compared to the previous year-end.
On June 25, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,175.91 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 149.45 crore.
Stocks to watch on June 26: CE Info Systems, Yes Bank, Coforge, Sanghi Ind
CE Info Systems: According to reports, Rakesh Kumar Verma, promoter of CE Info Systems, plans to sell 0.9 per cent of the company's equity through a block deal valued at Rs 114.6 crore. READ MORE
Top stock picks for June 26 by HDFC Securities; check target prices
Birlasoft stock price has broken out from the consolidation, which held for the previous two weeks. Price breakout is accompanied by rise in volumes. READ MORE
Market outlook: Will Nifty hit 24,000 before June expiry; Experts take here
Benchmark indices scaled new highs in trades on Tuesday backed by aggressive buying in the private banking shares. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high at 78,165, the Nifty at 23,754 and the Bank Nifty at 52,747. READ MORE
Asian markets mostly rise, Nikkei up 0.8%
Brent crude at $85.06 per bbl
US markets ended mixed on Tuesday
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:12 AM IST