Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Infy, financials lead; Nifty tests 22,500

Stock market updates on April 01, 2024: Equity benchmark indices logged strong gains in Monday's intra-day deals, the first trading sesssion of the financial year 2024-25, amid supportive cues from global peers.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 500 points at 74,166. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 22,500 levels.
Bajaj twins, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were up 1-2 per cent each. Bharti Airtel was the only notable loser among the Sensex 30 shares.
Broader indices too rallied smartly. The BSE MidCap index was up 1.2 per cent, while the SmallCap jumped 1.6 per cent. In the week ahead, global market trends, fund flows and the RBI policy meet on outcome are the key events that shall guide the market sentiment.
Among individual stocks, Paytm will be in focus amid reports of 'voluntary resignations' even as the firm denies layoff buzz. Zomato too will be on investors radar after the food-delivery firm received Rs 23.26 crore GST notice from Karnataka tax authorities.
Global markets
Asian stocks were seen trading on a positive note after China reported expansion in its manufacturing activity in March, a first since September. Hang Seng, Shanghai and Kospi were up over 0.5 per cent each.
Later tonight, the US market shall react to the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reading, which rose 0.3 per cent month-over-month on Friday. Dow and Nasdaq futures were up over 100 points in post-market deals.
Heatmap: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank lead early gains
Opening bell: Nifty above 22,500
Opening bell: Sensex jumps 450 points to 74134
Pre-open: Nifty at 22,326
Pre-open: Sensex up 300 points to 73980
FY24's best-performing stock has more legs to run, say analysts
Shares of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) rallied nearly six times in 2023-24 (FY24), the most among National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 500 components. Analysts at HDFC Securities see that the stock has more legs to run. READ MORE
FY25 likely to witness close to 7% economic growth, but risks remain
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Business Standard Manthan said the high capex growth needs to be maintained to meet growth targets. READ MORE
MPC may keep repo rate, stance unchanged at FY25's 1st meet: BS Poll
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep both the policy repo rate and the stance unchanged in the first policy review of 2024-25 on Friday, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. READ MORE
Zomato gets GST notice of Rs 23.26 cr from Karnataka tax authorities
Food delivery major Zomato has received a Goods and Services tax (GST) notice worth Rs 23.26 crore for financial year 2018-19 from Karnataka tax authorities, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. READ MORE
Statsguru: Six charts show rising India's foreign exchange reserves
India's foreign exchange reserves have doubled in the past decade. The cushion means better external debt metrics and a more stable currency, particularly compared to the volatility seen during the taper tantrum episode of 2013, according to a Business Standard analysis. READ MORE
Clear skies ahead: IndiGo sets the course for strong growth altitudes
The stock of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has reached its all-time high on expectations of double-digit growth in 2024-25 (FY25), robust medium-term prospects, and lower costs, which could translate into improving yields and profits. READ MORE
Full throttle ahead: FY24 roars to 4.23 mn PV sales, 4.15 mn in retail
The demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) led passenger vehicle (PV) sales to a record 4.15 million in the retail segment and 4.23 million vehicle despatches in wholesales. All 12 months in 2023-24 (FY24) were record months in terms of sales. READ MORE
Paytm employees stare at 'voluntary resignations', firm denies layoff buzz
One97 Communications (OCL), the company that operates the Paytm brand, is asking its employees to resign, citing restructuring in the organisation, people in the know said. READ MORE
Foreign investors flocking to Indian bonds make a splash across markets
Foreign investors have pumped roughly Rs 78,000 crore ($9.4 billion) into eligible sovereign bonds since JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s landmark announcement in September. READ MORE
Gift Nifty quotes at 22,528, hints at 50-points gap-up
India, South Korea, and Japan to stay busy with IPOs while China stalls
While IPOs returned to major venues in Europe and the US, the slowdown in Asia was mostly due to Beijing's decision to ramp up scrutiny of domestic new share sales as it tries to boost confidence. READ MORE
US stock futures gain up to 0.5% post PCE data