Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Infy, financials lead; Nifty tests 22,500

Stock market updates on April 01, 2024: Equity benchmark indices logged strong gains in Monday's intra-day deals, the first trading sesssion of the financial year 2024-25, amid supportive cues from global peers. The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 500 points at 74,166. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 22,500 levels. Bajaj twins, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were up 1-2 per cent each. Bharti Airtel was the only notable loser among the Sensex 30 shares. Broader indices too rallied smartly. The BSE MidCap index was up 1.2 per cent, while the SmallCap jumped 1.6 per cent. In the week ahead, global market trends, fund flows and the RBI policy meet on outcome are the key events that shall guide the market sentiment.

On Monday, shares of auto companies will be in focus owing to the monthly sales report. The sector reported record growth in FY24.

Among individual stocks, Paytm will be in focus amid reports of 'voluntary resignations' even as the firm denies layoff buzz. Zomato too will be on investors radar after the food-delivery firm received Rs 23.26 crore GST notice from Karnataka tax authorities.

Global markets

Asian stocks were seen trading on a positive note after China reported expansion in its manufacturing activity in March, a first since September. Hang Seng, Shanghai and Kospi were up over 0.5 per cent each.

Later tonight, the US market shall react to the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reading, which rose 0.3 per cent month-over-month on Friday. Dow and Nasdaq futures were up over 100 points in post-market deals.