Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints positive start; Paytm, Infy, Zomato in focus

Stock market Update on Monday, April 01: Global cues, fund flows and RBI policy to guide market sentiment in the first week of the new financial year.

Stock market updates on April 01, 2024: After a stellar FY24 wherein the Nifty 50 rallied nearly 29 per cent, the NSE benchmark is likely to start the new financial year on a positive note backed by strength in Asian peers.

At 08:10 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,5285, hinting at a gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

In the week ahead, global market trends, fund flows and the RBI policy meet on outcome are the key events that shall guide the market sentiment.

Today, shares of auto companies will be in focus owing to the monthly sales report. The sector reported record growth in FY24. 

Among individual stocks, Paytm will be in focus amid reports of 'voluntary resignations' even as the firm denies layoff buzz. Zomato too will be on investors radar after the food-delivery firm received Rs 23.26 crore GST notice from Karnataka tax authorities.

Global markets

Asian stocks were seen trading on a positive note after China reported expansion in its manufacturing activity in March, a first since September. Hang Seng, Shanghai and Kospi were up over 0.5 per cent each. 

Later tonight, the US market shall react to the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reading, which rose 0.3 per cent month-over-month on Friday. Dow  and Nasdaq futures were up over 100 points in post-market deals.

8:20 AM

Foreign investors flocking to Indian bonds make a splash across markets

Foreign investors have pumped roughly Rs 78,000 crore ($9.4 billion) into eligible sovereign bonds since JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s landmark announcement in September. READ MORE

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt

8:16 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes at 22,528, hints at 50-points gap-up

8:10 AM

India, South Korea, and Japan to stay busy with IPOs while China stalls

While IPOs returned to major venues in Europe and the US, the slowdown in Asia was mostly due to Beijing's decision to ramp up scrutiny of domestic new share sales as it tries to boost confidence. READ MORE

8:06 AM

ALERT:: US stock futures gain up to 0.5% post PCE data

Source: Investing.com

8:01 AM

Stocks to Watch, April 1: Auto, Zomato, ZEE, RVNL, NHPC, Infy, Garden Reach

Zomato has received a tax demand and penalty worth Rs 23.26 crore from Karnataka tax authorities. READ MORE

7:57 AM

Trading strategies for Nifty, Nifty MidCap Select Indices

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the 22,527 level on the upside and 22,170 on the downside are the key levels to watch out for on the Nifty 50 index. READ MORE

7:51 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil hovers around $87 per barrel

7:48 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Gold jumps nearly 2%, trades at $2,277 per ounce

7:45 AM

Asian Markets Update:: Hang, Seng, Shanghai gain post positive China data

7:41 AM

China's manufacturing activity increases for first time in six months

China’s manufacturing activity expanded in March for the first time since September, a sign that the world’s second-largest economy is stabilizing. READ MORE

7:40 AM

US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq closed on a tepid note last Thursday

Source: Yahoo Finance

7:37 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

